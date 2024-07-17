Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The only thing better than finding a lookalike for that designer piece you can’t stop thinking about is when you can find it on sale. And since it’s the final day of Amazon Prime Day, you can find many of your favorite designer-style pieces marked down for even more. Need help shopping? We rounded up 17 designer-looking styles, all discounted for Prime Day — and up to 57% off!

Whether you could use some new arm candy with a new bag, some faux and fabulous jewelry or a dress that looks ready-to-wear, there are several styles below that are sure to make your outfits look so much more expensive. And while these are good buys any time of the year, this is the last time until Black Friday they’ll be discounted this steep. And since the last day of the Prime sale is today, we suggest you click “buy now” if you want to save on something you’ve got your eye on. Happy shopping!

1. Celeb-Loved Bag: Shop like a supermodel with the affordable JW Pei Women’s Gabbi Bag that’s been worn by supermodels like Gigi Hadid — was $80, now $56!

2. Casual-Chic Cardigan: Much like a viral cardigan we’ve seen floating around on celebs, this chunky ribbed cardigan will have you looking both cozy and chic — was $55, now $26!

3. As Good as Ganni: Serve up Scandinavian style in this viral-style peplum top that features a tie-up front, puff sleeves and a checkered design — was $30, now $24!

4. Silky Slip: Just the way designer fashion does, this silky slip dress from The Drop brings instant elegance to your look — was $70, now $49!

5. Vaca-Ready: Emulating rich mom vacation vibes, this stunning paisley-printed maxi dress is a must-pack for your next beach destination — was $46, now $37!

6. H for High Class: Similar to a style Meghan Markle has worn, these H-style upper slide sandals are the chicest you can get at this price — was $40, now $20!

7. Wonderfully Woven: No one will be able to tell this chic woven leather shoulder bag you scored isn’t the real deal — was $60, now $42!

8. Make a Statement Earrings: When you put these gold teardrop statement earrings on, everyone will be asking where you got them — was $14, now $9! – 35

9. French Girl Chic: Pretend you’re in Paris by sporting these contrast toe flats that’d go perfectly with a tweed blazer and a croissant — was $50, now $40! – 20

10. Not Just Jeans: These unique and baggy, front-hem jeans may be just $42, but they are so upscale-looking that they could pass for four times that — was $60, now $42! – 30

11. The Best of Vests: An easy way to look expensive is by simply throwing on this two-piece vest set that’ll instantly make you look like a high end fashion girl — was $53, now $23! – 57

12. It’s All Gucci: With its chic embossed print, chain handle and snake buckle flap, it’ll look and feel all Gucci with this luxe bag — was $29, now $23! – 20

13. Upper East Side Summer: Sleek and easy to wear, this tiered maxi dress was made for summers on the Upper East Side — was $60, now $36! – 40

14. Prada or Nada: Be the chicest at the beach with this trendy woven tote bag that emulates a popular designer style — was $33, now $26! – 20

15. Wrist Candy: All eyes are sure to be on your wrist when you wear this 18K gold plated love bracelet that features crystals all around — was $12, now $10! – 15

16. Cat Eye Cutie: Stun in the sun with these cat eye tortoiseshell sunglasses that have a bold, thick frame — was $13, now $9! – 29

17. Corporate Queen: Nail both your outfit and your presentation with this oversized blazer that’ll instantly upgrade your look — was $50, now $39! – 21