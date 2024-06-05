Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I think of the viral TikTok trope “the girls that get it, get it,” I immediately think of European girls when it comes to fashion. Whether they’re in Copenhagen, Amsterdam or Paris, they all have this effortless je ne sais quoi that we all can only hope to emulate in our own style. So when I saw that they were all wearing this one designer top, I needed to find a lookalike I could immediately incorporate into my own wardrobe.

One search of “viral Ganni top” in your TikTok search bar and you’ll see several iterations of creators styling the top in their own way. I’ve been eyeing it for a while now, but since warmer weather is officially here, now is the perfect time to finally get it, as it’s a breezy summer top. I can’t fit the actual Ganni top, which is $235, into my budget, but what I can do is nab the lookalike version on Amazon that’s only $30.

Get Mangmao Tie Front Peplum Babydoll Puff Sleeve Top for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Perfectly encapsulating the casual chicness of European girl fashion, this top consists of cute puff sleeves, a tie up front, a peplum flare and a babydoll silhouette. It’s made of 100% polyester, which means it’s durable, easy to care for and soft. The best part is that it comes in many of the viral prints such as leopard, stripes and solid colors as well.

Amazon shoppers are clearly onto the lookalike as well. In the white version of top, which is my personal favorite, over 1,000 have been purchased in the last month. I also want to spice it up with the leopard print version, which over 700 people have bought this last month. And since each is only $30, I can thankfully get a few.

The beauty of these tops is that they’re not limited to a certain style or aesthetic — they can truly go with nearly anything. For casual moments, I’ll wear the top Euro-girl style with a pair of striped summer shorts or pants with statement tennis shoes and some sunnies. To elevate it for something like work or a date night, I’ll pair it with a flowy maxi skirt or jeans, heels and some gold jewelry.

This $30 top is proof that I don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on designer styles to get viral European girl style, nor do I have to cross the pond. All I have to do is simply head to Amazon and hit “add to cart” and wait for my purchase to arrive in a few short days.

See it: Get Mangmao Tie Front Peplum Babydoll Puff Sleeve Top for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

