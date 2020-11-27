Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The sales just keep coming and coming, and some of the best deals we’ve come across during our Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping this year have been from Macy’s!

One such discount is this incredible sale on these stunning diamond earrings that are absolutely stunning — so act fast before this deal disappears!

Get the Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) (originally $1,000) on sale for just $299 — You save $701!

Can you believe that these diamond earrings are only $299? We truly cannot either, which is why we need to get them for this incredible price while we still can! These Macy’s studs are made from clusters of small diamonds that form halos around the central diamond in each earring. Together the diamonds combine to a total of 1/3 carat total weight, and measure 1/4 inch in diameter each.

You can choose between three different metal settings — white gold, gold and rose gold. Each of these metals are 14 karat, meaning that the posts are not just plated with gold but entirely made from gold. These are seriously high quality earrings, and they’re totally classic to boot. We truly don’t think that you’ll find a better deal on a similar pair anywhere else, so why not pick these up while they’re still on sale!

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how gorgeous these earrings are and love the amount of “sparkle” and “shine” that they offer. One reviewer boasts that “these [earrings] are better in person” and that they “highly recommend” them for anyone that’s in the market for some diamond studs. So many shoppers say that they “couldn’t be happier” with their purchase of these earrings and say that they’re “exactly what [they’re] looking for.”

And with this amazing price, these Macy’s diamond earrings are an amazing and impressive gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They certainly look more expensive than what you’re paying for them — and they will definitely be loved for years (or even decades) to come.

