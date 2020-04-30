Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Remember when you used to spill a little ketchup on the counter or spot a coffee stain on your table, and you’d simply grab a wet wipe to clean it up? It was the simplest process — it barely even required a thought. Second nature. We still find ourselves trying to go with that flow lately, except the problem is, those wet wipes have practically become sacred!

Disinfectant wipes hold more of an importance now than ever, and so we want to use them constantly. But the thing is, we also need to restrict our use of them because they’re so hard to come by these days. Some are even saying that popular brands like Lysol and Clorox won’t be fully back in stock until at least July. Just because you don’t see a brand name you recognize doesn’t mean there is absolutely nothing out there though. Right now, alcohol content is much more important — and these wipes from Amazon have more than enough!

Get the Cleansing 75% Alcohol Wet Wipes (50 Pieces) for just $34 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

The CDC has plenty of recommendations for staying safe and protecting others right now, most notably social-distancing and wearing a mask in public. Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds at a time is also one we all know like the back of our hand — no pun intended. But what about when there’s no soap and water available, or we need to clean high-touch surfaces? What about our non-waterproof tech? That’s where these wipes come in!

As for wipes and sanitizers, the CDC recommends using one with at least 60% alcohol content to effectively kill virus-causing bacteria. These wipes have 75%, claiming to kill 99.9% of germs that could cause sickness!

These wipes use water purified by reverse osmosis to give you the cleanest clean, and they come in 8×6-inch sheets so you can target larger surface areas in shorter amounts of time. You’ll receive a five-pack, each containing 10 wipes, giving you 50 total, so you’ll be set for a while.

Whether you’re wiping down your cell phone, computer, doorknobs, dinnerware, refrigerator or even your nails before an at-home manicure, these skin-friendly wipes are the way to go. Make sure to order your packs today so you have them by the time your current stash runs out!

