What’s not to love about bralettes? Besides the lack of the support and the lack of coverage, of course. Wait, those are the two most important features of a bra! Bralettes often look pretty, but when it comes to functionality, they might as well not even bother — and most don’t!

But still, we can’t give up our love for bralettes. They’re too pretty, and considering how uncomfortable regular bras can be, we wouldn’t mind living in a bralette for a while — if no one could see us, that is. The second we need to get up from the couch is the second a bralette is no longer an option — unless we’re wearing this one!

Get the DOBREVA Wire-Free Longline Cute Lace Bralette for just $18 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 20, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pull-on bralette has no hooks and no wires, but by some kind of magic, it still manages to be gorgeously flattering. Hundreds of shoppers assure that it’s extremely comfortable, never pinching or squeezing skin, and say they feel so much more secure in it than they do with other bralettes. They were shocked by just how high the quality was when they received theirs, and they can’t get over how soft, feminine and adorable it is!

This triangle bralette has an inner mesh layer for comfort and breathability, but the first thing you’ll notice upon looking at it is the stunning floral lace overlay and the longline, wide underband design. Not only does this underband provide extra support, but the way the lace dips down the torso is so delicately chic — and the scalloped eyelet trim is everything!

You’ll notice that this bralette comes in simple letter sizing, which is enough to turn some people away, but don’t go just yet. Each letter size clearly shows which bra sizes it encompasses in the size selection, each fitting four different sizes into one. How? We can thank the stretchy, adjustable straps and the elastic double belts at the back helping each and every person get a customized fit!

Another great thing about this bralette? It has removable padding, so you can pick and choose how much coverage and shaping you want each and every day. Know what else you can choose? One of the six available colors. Get to it before they’re gone!

