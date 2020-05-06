This Face Mask Has an Adjustable Fit for Max Protection and Comfort

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Finding the perfect face mask is like finding a needle in a haystack these days — except that haystack stretches across the entire world. We know that all medical-grade and N95 masks should be donated to healthcare workers on the front lines, so when it comes to the fabric masks the CDC recommends the rest of us wear, how do we know where to start?

For many of us, it’s been a series of trial and error. Maybe we sewed ourselves a mask or bought the first one we saw in stock, but chances are we ended up running into some problems. Maybe we were unable to bear the pain of the loops wrapping around our ears, or maybe the mask kept slipping down, forcing us to touch our face and readjust it. And for those of us who wear glasses? It’s Fog City right now. Now that we’ve had some time to feel out our options though, we can confidently say that these galaxy masks are a top pick!

Get the Doerix Bandana Face Mask for just $17 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 10, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks have over 200 reviews on Amazon, having quickly become a number one bestseller. Shoppers say they’re beyond great and arrive exactly as advertised. They love finally having a mask they can comfortably wear, and say they actually enjoy putting it on because the designs are so cool. It’s a must-have for their essential activities and workouts, and the fit is everything!

What makes the fit so great? It’s adjustable! When this mask says one size fits all, it means it. There is an adjustable rope in back to keep the mask in place and seal off outside air — making it great for not only protection, but for keeping your glasses and sunnies steam-free!

This mask’s material is stretchy, lightweight and breathable, made to absorb sweat and dry fast so you can wear it even in the summer. Shoppers say it’s great for running in the heat too! Not only that, but it may help protect against UV sun damage, flying bugs, wind, dirt, dust and more!

This fast-shipping mask is currently available in seven colorful galaxy designs, which is appropriate, considering they’re out of this world. Sorry, we had to! They’re just the coolest, and we’ll use them for a long time to come — whether as a mask, head wrap, scarf, beanie, hair tie…the list goes on and on!

