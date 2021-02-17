It Was Love at 1st Sight With These Stretchy Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once upon a time, jeans were a constant in our lives. We wore them every single day. They were a key part of our casual uniform. Skinny jeans, bootcut jeans, straight-leg jeans, jeggings…any of the above took the most accessible spot in our closet at some point — or were thrown on top of the chair in our room day after day since putting them away seemed pointless!

We still wear jeans, of course, but lately, it feels like we’ve taken off those denim blinders. There are other bottoms we can wear that are just as versatile, or even more versatile. You can only dress up jeans so much, but other pieces can go in either direction with ease, all while providing more comfort. And who wouldn’t prefer shopping for stretchy pants over unforgiving jeans with inconsistent sizing? Welcome to the magic that is these Dokotoo joggers!

These lightweight joggers feel like loungewear, but it would be silly to confine them to your home. They’re made to be seen! While they have an overall loose and relaxed fit, they taper just above the ankles in true jogger style for a more refined look, all the while cinching your natural waist. The waistband is elasticized, by the way, so it’s not only wonderfully stretchy, but it says sayonara to any annoying drawstrings, zippers and buttons!

These multi-seasonal joggers really captured our hearts at first sight, and we just about proposed to them when we realized they even had side pockets. They’re available in four colors too: black, grey, green and khaki. You’ll notice a bunch of other options also on the same Amazon page, but the construction differs a bit on different pairs, so stick with the first four on this page if you want this specific style!

Want to check out even more joggers to add to your arsenal? We’ve picked out a few more on Amazon worth your time and attention:

These Sarin Mathews joggers are available in so many fun colors, like pink and teal!

Love a little camo in your life? Who doesn’t? These Amazon Essentials joggers come in grey and green camo (plus a bunch of solids)!

For something on the warmer side, these PUMA fleece joggers are the way to go!

Can you say “tie-dye”? These Leggings Depot joggers certainly can!

