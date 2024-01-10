Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I constantly remind myself that getting older is a privilege and that aging is a part of life. That said, I really hope that I look as good as Dolly Parton when I’m 77! I swear that the country star hasn’t aged in years. While Parton has access to some of the best dermatologists and expensive skincare the world has to offer, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that she is a fan of drugstore brand Olay. “I love Olay — it’s not the most expensive, but I think it’s just as good,” she recently told Real Simple.

As for the singer’s favorite product from the entire line? The brand confirms that she’s been using the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream for years. The intensely hydrating cream isn’t your average moisturizer. This formula is supercharged with a slew of ingredients that may not only moisturize, but also help to lift, tighten and firm skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles — and it does all of this for under $30!

Beyond Parton, over 21,000 Amazon shoppers adore this face cream. (Fun fact: one jar is sold every 12 seconds!) Truthfully, it’s no surprise considering this multi-tasking skin savior addresses a range of concerns and is suitable for every skin type — although it works especially well for those with dry or mature skin. A small dab of the cream provides skin with an instant burst of hydration thanks to the combination of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

These two hero ingredients go above and beyond hydrating skin. Over time, hyaluronic acid may plump the skin, diminishing wrinkles, while niacinamide may gently exfoliate to smooth out texture and produce a more youthful appearance. You’ll also find amino peptides in the formula, which happen to be the building blocks for skin cells. With consistent use, these peptides could regenerate skin and help to firm your complexion.

Full disclosure: The lifting results could take a few months to notice. That said, reviewers say that patience pays off. “My grandmother has been using this for years — She is 82 but looks 65,” one Amazon shopper writes. “She encouraged me to purchase it. The texture is light and a little goes a long way. There are so many different varieties of Olay but the original is the best. It’s the more affordable option and works so well! I apply twice a day and I go through about a jar a month/month and a half. It truly works miracles!”

It’s never too early to start caring for your skin to ensure you age gracefully. If you want to look as young as Parton does when you’re in your 70s, you’ll definitely want to add the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream to your skincare regimen today!

Get the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream for just $26 at Amazon!

