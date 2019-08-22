



The one universal truth that always rings true? When we look good, we feel good. Maybe we’ve purchased a new outfit or are now sporting a new hairdo. Any of those little things make a big difference. But when it comes to our skin, we’re smiling ear-to-ear when we have that goddess glow. Good skin is the instant day maker that never goes out of style.

However, nothing ruins those good days faster than bad skin. Sure, there’s plenty of concealer and foundation to cover those blemishes, pimples and imperfections, but they can only do so much after the fact. We’d much rather stay ahead so we’re doing it with this skincare trio set. Not only is it skin-saving, but it’s also on sale in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale happening now!

The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Clinic-At-Home Kit (originally $88) now only $70

The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Clinic-At-Home Kit is the all-inclusive set that will have Us handling every skin-related issue like the pros with three powerful formulas. The trio of products was carefully selected to help exfoliate the skin and improve its overall appearance. Within all three products, we can expect to find active ingredients that are extremely beneficial such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, retinol and green tea!

Reviewers couldn’t stop raving over improvements in their skin after using this kit. One reviewer couldn’t believe how “well it worked” while others called it a “great value for the price,” especially since it comes with three fan-favorites from the Dr. Dennis Gross brand. Here’s the breakdown of exactly what is included in this kit and the purpose it serves.

1. Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

Everyone will be loving the Extra Strength Daily Peel! One reviewer loved how it “brightened [their] skin” and “balanced out [their] skin tone and minimized the appearance of pores.” Other reviewers loved how it helped to get rid of irritation and redness. This 30-pack can help to refine and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it healthy and radiant! It can work to diminish fine lines, large pores, dark spots and even breakouts. It can also remove dead skin cells and improve our overall tone and texture, too!

2. Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

This non-stripping cleansing gel is perfect! It can help to keep skin clear and smooth while working to remove makeup, bacteria and any impurities. One reviewer loved how this formula didn’t “dry out [their] face” while another loved “it left [their] skin with a nice glow.” So many others loved the consistency and called it the “perfect nighttime cleanser!”

3. Alpha Beta Exfoliating Moisturizer

We saved the best for last! This oil-free, exfoliating moisturizer is the ultimate 2-in-1. It works overtime to help lock in moisture and hydrate our skin for 72 straight hours, all while exfoliating dead skin cells and improving the appearance of pores and fine lines! One reviewer said it’s “perfect for baby soft skin” while others deemed it the “holy grail” in their skincare routines.

