



We have all found ourselves thinking, “I wish this dress came in more colors!” It’s seriously hard to resist (or ignore) the value of a truly great item of clothing — and many of Us know how rare it is to find one. But just remember, it’s not impossible.

If we look hard enough, we’ll find one that suits our every need — and also comes in a wide variety of colors (which is always a major plus). If dresses are a priority right now, then we’ve found the solution. This dress is truly a knockout in every single shade it comes in.

Grab the BTFBM Women’s Fashion Ruched Long Sleeve Dress (originally $24) now with prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

If your fashion prayers need answering, we suspect the solution may be the BTFBM Women’s Fashion Ruched Long Sleeve Dress! This dress is so fabulous, it’s a fan-favorite — and it has nearly 100 reviewers singing its praises. From the stellar fit to the cut, it seems that this is an ultra-flattering piece that goes above and beyond.

Believe Us, it does! This dress is available in a whopping 11 colors. There’s everything from white to black and even some bold moments mixed in there too! Honestly, there is no wrong way to go. Each and every single version features the same “flawless fit” that reviewers can’t get enough of.

The first thing you’ll notice when slipping into this dress? Aside from the long sleeves, it would likely be the front ruching with an adjustable drawstring. Now, as odd as a drawstring may sound, let Us be the first to attest to how amazing it is. Here, you’ll be able to completely customize the fit. No need to decide if you’re looking for a tighter or looser garment! This dress allows you to switch it from one to another simply contingent on your mood.

The verdict? One reviewer said it was “so elegant” and another was “so happy to have purchased it.” Another reviewer mentioned it was the perfect mix of a “tighter fit” and “stretchier clothes” all wrapped up in one. A handful of others couldn’t get over how “perfect” it molded to their body. Add a sweater in the fall and a parka in the winter. It’s a completely versatile dress — suitable for all our seasonal needs.

