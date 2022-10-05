Master the Art of Bartending With These Handy Products

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Cheers! Many of Us love a good cocktail — and it’s safe to say they’re not all equal. For starters, there’s a major quality gap between certain brands. Who doesn’t prefer some top-shelf action? But beyond taste, it’s all about presentation. Looking good is key! When you’re in charge this holiday season, have some fun and add flair to your drinks with a garnish, funky glass or cute stir sticks.

Be your own bartender with the best products from Shop With Us below!

Glass Set of 4

This glass set suits numerous purposes, making it a must-have in your home bar. For martinis, champagne and more!

6-Pack Mix

Amp up your setup with these drink bombs! The ideal gift and the easiest way to make a cocktail in a flash — done and done!

4 Piece Cocktail Kit

What’s a bar without a beautiful cocktail kit? The matte gold plated kit comes with a cocktail shaker, double jigger, mixing spoon and strainer.

Acrylic Stir Sticks

These adorable stir sticks are the addition you need to mix up your cocktails and make them even chicer.

Edible Glitter Bomb

What’s more fabulous than sparkles? With eight beautiful colors to choose from, add some shimmer to your drink to make it as divine as it tastes!

