Drew Barrymore Loves This ‘Fast and Effective’ Scrub That Shrinks Pores

Drew Barrymore is sunshine in human form. I mean, have you seen the viral video of the actress discovering a hidden window during her home renovation? Pure joy. At 47, she still exudes the youthful exuberance of her childhood. Although the Flower Beauty founder has never gotten plastic surgery (“I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show), she has embraced a skincare regimen that keeps her complexion looking youthful. And when it comes to smooth skin, the television host has one helpful hack to radically reduce pores: the Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub.

“Obsessed with this brand and they sent me a sample of this scrub when I asked for their insanely effective tea eye cream for dark circles,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “To my surprise, my pores shrank to zip. Zero. Tight. I have slightly noticeable pores around my nose and on my inner cheeks. Gross again! Yay. I’m really hitting it hard this beauty junkie week! But there is a huge debate that once pores open, if they can ever can close again? All I know is I can only shrink mine and it’s not easy! I haven’t seen anything that works this fast and effective. I do this scrub three times a week and I love it. Try it if this is of interest to you.“

Target demo: reached. Pores are such a bore, and we’re ready for a remedy. Take a page out of Barrymore’s book, and get this exfoliating scrub today!

The Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub is a 3-in-1 exfoliator, mask and cleanser that leaves skin looking luminous and healthy. Safe for all skin types, this sensitive exfoliating treatment removes dead skin cells for a radiant glow. Formulated with chemical acids, mineral oils, jojoba, apple enzyme and turmeric, these ingredients combine to nourish and protect your skin. No wonder Barrymore is such a fan of this facial scrub!

In one simple step, buff away impurities and boost brightness with this multi-purpose product. Watch as your pores dramatically minimize after using this gentle scrub. So refreshing and revitalizing!

One shopper called this scrub the “best exfoliating face wash.” Another customer said, “This gives immediate results.” And one five-star review reported, “This has cleared my face up and doesn’t irritate sensitive skin.”

Beam like Barrymore and tackle those pesky pores with this Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub!

