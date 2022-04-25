Large Pores? This ‘Corset’ Clay Mask Could Basically Make Them Disappear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our pores plague us, day in and day out. We know they’re normal and necessary, but why does it seem like they’re growing bigger and bigger every single day? If they could just stay clean, clear and unclogged, we know they would visually shrink, but it’s truly a task much easier said than done.

Yes, a high-coverage foundation could help cover up pores, but sometimes it ends up making them even more noticeable. Plus, we’d rather target the root of the problem — enough so that we could even comfortably go foundation-free! That’s why we’re all about this popular pore-tightening mask from Amazon!

Get the MEDITIME Pore Tightening Corset Pack Clay Mask for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This mud clay mask was made to have a corset-like effect, but on your pores, cinching them to minimize their appearance. But how? This mask claims to remove dead skin and absorb the excess sebum that causes your pores to become clogged and appear larger, therefore also targeting shine, acne and blackheads. It may deeply cleanse and detoxify pores to keep them happy, seemingly shrinking right before your eyes!

This mask is made with natural kaolin and bentonite clays, leaving out any artificial additives. It also contains amino acid and over 20 types of minerals to leave skin hydrated rather than stripped and dry. This way, your pores may not only appear tightened, but your complexion could be left brighter, smoother and more radiant!

Get the MEDITIME Pore Tightening Corset Pack Clay Mask for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

To use this mask, simply cleanse your face and pat it dry. Then, apply an even amount onto your skin, leaving it to dry for 10 to 15 minutes. Then rinse and follow up with any serum you might use, and definitely moisturizer. Try not to rinse with hot water! Keep it lukewarm, or even go cool or cold to really visibly zip those pores closed and feel refreshed!

Love the idea of this mask but most heavily concerned about the blackheads clogging your pores? Look no further, because right on the same Amazon page, you can choose the blackhead-focused mask instead, which is the same price and has similar benefits, but focuses more on exfoliating those blackheads away!

Get the MEDITIME Pore Tightening Corset Pack Clay Mask for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Meditime here and check out more skincare masks at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!