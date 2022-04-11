This $18 Primer May Make Your Pores Disappear Better Than a Filter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting older is a tough pill to swallow. We know that age is just a number and that our best years are ahead of Us, but try telling that to our complexion! According to Oprah, most women start to notice fine lines around age 25. Ever since then, our pores have only gotten more pronounced and our fine lines have only gotten deeper. Maybe that’s why Blink-182 sang, “Nobody likes you when you’re 23” — everyone is just jealous of your flawless face!

If we had a time machine, we would definitely go back to the days of smooth skin. But since that’s not an option, we have to turn to a different course of action. Enter: No PoreBlem Primer. It’s a problem solver for your pores! Set your foundation with a silky finish that will cover pores better than an Instagram filter. Read on for all the details about this affordable Amazon beauty buy!

Get the Touch in Sol No PoreBlem Primer for just$18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Touch in Sol No PoreBlem Primer is a makeup booster that shrinks the size of your pores. This primer provides seamless coverage for fresh, glowing skin. Formulated with green tea extracts to revitalize your complexion, this product is infused with collagen to help with moisture levels and elasticity. The light texture is velvety smooth, and the invisible layer acts as a barrier against outside elements.

We know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but even this primer’s pink packaging is pretty. We’ll happily display this bottle on our cosmetics counter!

With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular primer is a crowd-pleaser. “ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I’m so in love with this primer!” gushed one shopper. “The primer is so smooth and silky. It helps to keep my makeup looking great all day. I find this to be the best primer I’ve ever used and I literally get excited to use it because I know my skin is going to feel and look amazing when I do!”

“Only thing that works for me,” claimed another customer. “My foundation sets nicely over it (no sinking)and stays on for about 8 hours before needing a touch up. And of course my pores…barely visible!!!!” Another reviewer gushed, “Love the almost lotion-like texture. Spreads easily. Dries fast with no weird residue, sinks right in instead of sitting on top of my skin. Leaves a nice soft smoothness. Not only does it really smooth over and hide pores, but also gives a lovely healthy glow.”

No more smoothing your skin on the FaceTune app. This Touch in Sol No PoreBlem Primer does all the work for you!

