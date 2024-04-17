Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

People always say you should shop for clothes in the off season — AKA, purchasing sandals right now, as the weather heats up, is the worst time, since everyone is looking to upgrade their collection. While that may be true in most cases, all of the rules go out the window when a sneaky sale appears.

Related: 13 Stylish Spring Shoes for People With Bunions We don’t know about you, but the warm weather and sunny skies have inspired Us to pull out our favorite open-toe shoes. Of course, we had to kick off the season by buffing away dead skin with the help of exfoliating socks and foot-peeling sprays. We can’t forget about a fresh paint job, courtesy of […]

Here at Us, we’re super sleuths when it comes to discovering limited-time sales, and one of the best is happening until the end of today, April 17! DSW is offering 25% off already-discounted sandals with the code SANDALREADY. Trust Us, you don’t want to miss out. Instead of aimlessly scrolling (which can get overwhelming) we compiled the top five styles for every summer occasion. What are you waiting for? You only have a few hours left . . .

A simple slide is a staple in everyone’s closet, but why not opt for a pair that has a fashionable flair? The leather upper isn’t too flashy, appearing more elegant than a plastic pair. Plus, the leather makes these much more durable.

Was $69, now just $37 with code SANDALREADY at checkout!

Raffia sandals are a must-have for any vacation packing list. This pair combines trendy elements including waved edges, contrasting textures and buckle detailing (which aren’t usually common in laid-back designs!).

Was $79, now just $45 with code SANDALREADY at checkout!

Finding a comfortable platform sandal used to be impossible . . . until Toms created these smart shoes. With sturdy adjustable straps and significant sole traction, you’ll feel confident romping around on all terrains!

Was $80, now just $52 with code SANDALREADY at checkout!

Live out your Carrie Bradshaw dreams (without spending Manolo Blahnik money) with these Sam Edelman kitten heeled sandals. Along with the flirty design, the fun pops of color are an easy way to incorporate new hues into your wardrobe.

Was $130, now just $30 with code SANDALREADY at checkout!

Sandals often get a bad rap for being incredibly uncomfortable. If you want to avoid achey soles, pick up a pair (or two) of these pillowy Aerosoles. The contoured footbed offers plenty of support, and I really appreciate that the modern silhouette amps up the style (so they don’t look like geriatric sandals).

Was $79, now just $52 with code SANDALREADY at checkout!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the sale here before time runs out!