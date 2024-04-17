Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon is good at flagging its big sales like Prime Day or the upcoming Amazon Pet Day. However, the site often slashes prices on products between those sales — and the deals go unnoticed. That’s where our job comes in. Thanks to Us spending nearly eight hours a day on the major retailer’s site, we were able to find 18 chic spring fashion items all on (secret) sale for up to 46% off.

Whether you’ve been on the hunt for some new spring items to wear for work or maybe some new date night attire, Amazon has deals on all of the above — and we made sure to add them below. We’ve found everything from flowy dresses to beautiful blouses and perfectly-fitting pants that we know will make great additions to your everyday outfit rotations. But hurry — these are bound to sell out quickly!

Related: 8 Spring Deals to Shop in lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Spring is a season that calls for reinvention and allows Us to reorganize our closet. Additionally, if you need new workout gear or athletic wear that you can wear for anything, we’re here to help you! lululemon’s We Made Too Much section offers special prices on everything you need to get your spring wardrobe in […]

1. Beachy-Chic: This top has a cozy knit fabric, striped design and cap sleeves; it screams beach day essential — was $30, now $25!

2. Striped and Stylish: Made with puff sleeves, a striped design and knit fabric, this top is made for those who love the quiet luxury aesthetic — was $26, now $21!

3. Palazzo Perfection: A versatile pick, these wide-leg palazzo pants can be used for everything from officewear pants to lounge pants — was $50, now $28!

4. Tasteful and Tiered: A flattering style for any body type, this dress features a tiered skirt, smocked bodice and ruffle sleeves — was $59, now $32!

5. Sweet Skirt: This cute ruffled miniskirt can be dressed up with heels but also dressed down with tennis shoes — was $36, now $29!

6. Winning Wrap Dress: This midi dress is winning not only because of its thousands of five-star reviews but also because of its beautiful wrap design, flowy silhouette and ruffle sleeves — was $61, now $38!

7. Pretty Prints! These wide-leg palazzo pants feature a cute belted tie waist and come in so many beautiful prints and colors — was $46, now $28!

8. A Bestseller! With a massive amount of five-star ratings from shoppers, we know you’ll love this kimono-style cardigan, especially now that it’s on sale — was $27, now $18!

Related: 12 Pants That Instantly Make You Look Slimmer The best thing about fashion is that you can snag pieces for every occasion and mood. Want to stock up on spring-friendly dresses under a certain price point? You can score warm-weather-approved options under $17! Looking for flattering pieces for specific parts of your body? There are comfy options for thick thighs and large arms. […]

9. Luxe Loungewear: With how soft and cozy this loungeset is, you’ll want to snuggle up in it every day after work — was $43, now $37!

10. Easy and Breezy: Made of 100% cotton, which is ultra-breathable and moisture absorbent, this two-piece set will keep you cool even on the hottest days — was $40, now $32!

11. Classic Capris: A trend finally back in style, these capris are perfect for the spring to summer transition — was $29, now $25!

12. Make It a Midi: You simply can’t go wrong adding a tiered midi skirt like this one to your spring wardrobe — was $40, now $34!

13. Boho Beauty: Much like a style you’d see at boho boutiques, this blouse features cute drawstring details, ruffled sleeves and a vintage-style fabric — was $23, now $17!

14. Easy Elegance: All you have to do is slip this midi tube dress on and, voila! You have an easy, elegant outfit and can be ready within minutes — was $47, now $33!

15. Farmers’ Market-Chic: All we can see when we look at these overalls is them paired with a short-sleeve top, platform sandals and a bouquet of flowers with a farmers’ market in the background — was $40, now $27!

16. Comfortably Cute: Made of a T-shirt-style polyester fabric blend, this mini dress is not only comfortable, it’s also cute thanks to its ruched bodycon design — was $41, now $34!

17. Lovely Lace: A lace tank like this one is great for both pairing it with a blazer and wearing it alone — was $35, now $19!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Everyday Denim: These Levi’s denim shorts make the perfect everyday staple item in your spring closet — was $60, now $50!