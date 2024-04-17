Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Amazon is good at flagging its big sales like Prime Day or the upcoming Amazon Pet Day. However, the site often slashes prices on products between those sales — and the deals go unnoticed. That’s where our job comes in. Thanks to Us spending nearly eight hours a day on the major retailer’s site, we were able to find 18 chic spring fashion items all on (secret) sale for up to 46% off.
Whether you’ve been on the hunt for some new spring items to wear for work or maybe some new date night attire, Amazon has deals on all of the above — and we made sure to add them below. We’ve found everything from flowy dresses to beautiful blouses and perfectly-fitting pants that we know will make great additions to your everyday outfit rotations. But hurry — these are bound to sell out quickly!
1. Beachy-Chic: This top has a cozy knit fabric, striped design and cap sleeves; it screams beach day essential — was $30, now $25!
2. Striped and Stylish: Made with puff sleeves, a striped design and knit fabric, this top is made for those who love the quiet luxury aesthetic — was $26, now $21!
3. Palazzo Perfection: A versatile pick, these wide-leg palazzo pants can be used for everything from officewear pants to lounge pants — was $50, now $28!
4. Tasteful and Tiered: A flattering style for any body type, this dress features a tiered skirt, smocked bodice and ruffle sleeves — was $59, now $32!
5. Sweet Skirt: This cute ruffled miniskirt can be dressed up with heels but also dressed down with tennis shoes — was $36, now $29!
6. Winning Wrap Dress: This midi dress is winning not only because of its thousands of five-star reviews but also because of its beautiful wrap design, flowy silhouette and ruffle sleeves — was $61, now $38!
7. Pretty Prints! These wide-leg palazzo pants feature a cute belted tie waist and come in so many beautiful prints and colors — was $46, now $28!
8. A Bestseller! With a massive amount of five-star ratings from shoppers, we know you’ll love this kimono-style cardigan, especially now that it’s on sale — was $27, now $18!
9. Luxe Loungewear: With how soft and cozy this loungeset is, you’ll want to snuggle up in it every day after work — was $43, now $37!
10. Easy and Breezy: Made of 100% cotton, which is ultra-breathable and moisture absorbent, this two-piece set will keep you cool even on the hottest days — was $40, now $32!
11. Classic Capris: A trend finally back in style, these capris are perfect for the spring to summer transition — was $29, now $25!
12. Make It a Midi: You simply can’t go wrong adding a tiered midi skirt like this one to your spring wardrobe — was $40, now $34!
13. Boho Beauty: Much like a style you’d see at boho boutiques, this blouse features cute drawstring details, ruffled sleeves and a vintage-style fabric — was $23, now $17!
14. Easy Elegance: All you have to do is slip this midi tube dress on and, voila! You have an easy, elegant outfit and can be ready within minutes — was $47, now $33!
15. Farmers’ Market-Chic: All we can see when we look at these overalls is them paired with a short-sleeve top, platform sandals and a bouquet of flowers with a farmers’ market in the background — was $40, now $27!
16. Comfortably Cute: Made of a T-shirt-style polyester fabric blend, this mini dress is not only comfortable, it’s also cute thanks to its ruched bodycon design — was $41, now $34!
17. Lovely Lace: A lace tank like this one is great for both pairing it with a blazer and wearing it alone — was $35, now $19!
18. Everyday Denim: These Levi’s denim shorts make the perfect everyday staple item in your spring closet — was $60, now $50!