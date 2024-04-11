Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is a season that calls for reinvention and allows Us to reorganize our closet. Additionally, if you need new workout gear or athletic wear that you can wear for anything, we’re here to help you! Lululemon is having a We Made Too Much Sale that offers deals on everything you need to get your spring wardrobe in tip-top shape — no pun intended!

Related: 17 Athleisure Fashion Finds Under $25 Let’s be honest: Getting back into the swing of working out can be difficult. With our hectic schedules and extended to-do lists, finding time for fitness dwindles throughout the day. And when you do carve out an hour or so to exercise, you need to find clothing that keeps you comfy. This is why exploring […]

From breezy tank tops to flowy skirts, the Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale has something for everyone’s needs and tastes. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight spring deals to shop during Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale — read on to see our picks!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit

This Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit will pair well with jeans or athletic shorts — was $78, now just $54!

lululemon Align Tank Top

Throw on this lululemon Align Tank Top with leggings and sneakers for a comfy, functional ensemble — was $68, now just $49!

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25″

These Fast and Free High-Rise Tights 25″ are perfect for a workout or a spring adventure — was $128, now just $69!

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long

For those who like the feel of a sporty skirt, you’ll love the Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt — was $78, now just $64!

See it! Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, these Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants can help you do it all comfortably — was $148, now just $89!

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5″

These Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Shorts 2.5″ are perfect for running — was $68, now just $49!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

This Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top is a chic and simple top to wear to the gym — was $68, now just $29!

Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt

This Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt is a neutral piece that you can wear anywhere — was $88, now just $69!