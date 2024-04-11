Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is a season that calls for reinvention and allows Us to reorganize our closet. Additionally, if you need new workout gear or athletic wear that you can wear for anything, we’re here to help you! Lululemon is having a We Made Too Much Sale that offers deals on everything you need to get your spring wardrobe in tip-top shape — no pun intended!
From breezy tank tops to flowy skirts, the Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale has something for everyone’s needs and tastes. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight spring deals to shop during Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale — read on to see our picks!
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit
This Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit will pair well with jeans or athletic shorts — was $78, now just $54!
lululemon Align Tank Top
Throw on this lululemon Align Tank Top with leggings and sneakers for a comfy, functional ensemble — was $68, now just $49!
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25″
These Fast and Free High-Rise Tights 25″ are perfect for a workout or a spring adventure — was $128, now just $69!
Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long
Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, these Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants can help you do it all comfortably — was $148, now just $89!
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5″
These Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Shorts 2.5″ are perfect for running — was $68, now just $49!
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt
This Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt is a neutral piece that you can wear anywhere — was $88, now just $69!