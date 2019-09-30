



Our summer skin is our favorite skin. It’s tan, it’s glowing, it’s properly hydrated, it’s smooth and it’s supple. Our winter skin, though? We feel like running away screaming even thinking about it. It’s red, it’s irritated, it’s flakey, it’s thirsty…it’s bad. Skincare can be a huge help, but taking care of the outside is only half of the work. We need to take care of the inside too!

To properly prepare our skin during the fall for the upcoming winter, we’re going to want to get our hands on this powder supplement. Know how Duchess Meghan’s skin is eternally glowing? That’s because she’s a client of renowned facialist Sarah Chapman, who highly recommends this product for anyone looking for that year long radiance!

See it: Get The Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Powder at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore and Nordstrom!

Chapman told Harper’s Bazaar about all of her favorite products, noting how the foods and supplements we ingest play a big role in our skin’s appearance and health. “Once a client eliminates milk, their skin improves,” she said. “For everyone, I recommend omega oil supplements (for strong, flexible skin) and probiotics (essential for gut health, key to good skin).” She then specifically named this GLOW powder by The Beauty Chef as a recommendation, saying that she “loves” it for producing royally gorgeous complexions!

Chapman may be based in London, but luckily, we can follow her tips and tricks without crossing any oceans, and shoppers are attesting to just how well this blend works. They say their skin looks so supple, healthy and beautiful and that even just after a week or two, they’ve noticed dramatic results. Hormonal and cystic acne has faded, hair has become thicker and confidence has shot way up. They’re saying they can’t even believe how different they look and feel after finishing their first container!

Some reviewers also say that they discovered this under-$75 product after noticing that a friend had a new glow to them and learned that it was because of The Beauty Chef. Now they’re the ones who have people questioning their routine, looking for recommendations!

See it: Get The Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Powder at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore and Nordstrom!

This GLOW powder, which is berry-flavored and “delicious” according to shoppers, is a bio-fermented superfood blend featuring over 20 organic, natural ingredients. No sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no gluten, no dairy or meat! It’s infused with powerful goodness like antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and probiotics “to improve gut health and enhance skin from the inside out.” That means it features things like green tea, turmeric, maqui berries, mung beans, queen garnet plum and more!

To take this advanced supplement, just blend one teaspoon into about seven ounces of water, a smoothie or anything else you’d prefer. Then drink up and enjoy! Repeat every day and make sure to check the mirror so you can see how bright your smile is as you gaze upon the results!

We already knew some of Duchess Meghan’s favorite skincare and makeup products, but being able to give ourselves this royal makeover from the inside out is truly a gift. And unlike holiday gifts, this is one we’ll be just as excited to wake up to every day for the entire year!

See it: Get The Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Powder at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore and Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out more from The Beauty Chef here and other supplements available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!