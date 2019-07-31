



With just a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we’re getting down to the wire, here. We don’t want to reach the end with any regrets, so that’s why we’re making a checklist of everything we still need to grab. That checklist includes at least one item from all of Duchess Meghan’s favorite brands. We’ll be royally proud of the deals we nabbed!

Whether we’ve spotted these brands on the Duchess of Sussex or she’s raved about them in past interviews, these nine picks are all royalty-approved — and majorly marked down, but not for much longer!

SPACE.NK.apothecary Oribe Gold Lust Set

Duchess Meghan named Oribe as a go-to for giving her hair gorgeous texture back in her Suits days, and with this luxe set, we can triple the effect for awe-inspiring locks!

See it: Get the SPACE.NK.apothecary Oribe Gold Lust Set ($57 value) for just $38 at Nordstrom! Shop all Oribe products here!

J.Crew Dover Blazer

It’s no surprise to find a timeless and top-quality brand like J.Crew on this list, and this popular piece is perfection for everyday ensembles that impress!

See it: Get the J.Crew Dover Blazer (originally $198) for just $131 at Nordstrom! Shop all J.Crew products here!

Veronica Beard Marella Silk Blouse

Veronica Beard is all about creating pieces that instill confidence via flawless fits and flattering silhouettes so even new moms like Meghan don’t miss a step!

See it: Get the Veronica Beard Marella Silk Blouse (originally $375) for just $250 at Nordstrom! Shop all Veronica Beard products here!

Charlotte Tilbury Jumbo Supermodel Body Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow

Up your beauty routine from head to toe with this favorite from celebrity-favorite brand Charlotte Tilbury, priced at less than half of its original value!

See it: Get the Charlotte Tilbury Jumbo Supermodel Body Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow ($214 value) for just $85 at Nordstrom! Shop all Charlotte Tilbury products here!

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot

That’s right, even Duchess Meghan is a fan of Hunter. These boots actually have Us wishing for rain so we can wear them sooner and more often!

See it: Get the Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot (originally $140) for just $90 at Nordstrom! Shop all Hunter products here!

Longchamp 56mm Round Sunglasses

Wearing a luxury French brand like Longchamp is the best way to make “fancy” a part of our daily routine, even on the laziest of days!

See it: Get the Longchamp 56mm Round Sunglasses (originally $129) for just $86 at Nordstrom! Shop all Longchamp products here!

Fresh Dream On Lip Set

Fresh is everything when it comes to lip care and skincare, and this set is a must-have for a perfect pucker!

See it: Get the Fresh Dream On Lip Set ($50 value) for just $32 at Nordstrom! Shop all Fresh products here!

Laura Mercier Prime & Perfect Collection

This bestselling set will keep our face flawless all day, whether we’re headed to the food court or to the palace for dinner!

See it: Get the Laura Mercier Prime & Perfect Collection ($54 value) for just $39 at Nordstrom! Shop all Laura Mercier products here!

RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo

RevitaLash is Duchess Meghan’s holy grail for long and luscious lashes, and this deal is absolutely insane! We may even be able to start going without mascara while using it!

See it: Get the RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value) for just $98 at Nordstrom! Shop all RevitaLash products here!

