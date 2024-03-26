Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Working out? Getting ready for vacation? Spending the night at a special someone’s? You need a duffel that can serve as a gym bag, a travel tote or a weekender all in one. There’s no point splurging on an expensive style that will easily get scuffed or stained. Instead, opt for a bag that’s affordable, versatile and functional — like this one from Amazon on sale for only $34!

This Bagsmart tote bag totally checks all my boxes! It’s surprisingly spacious yet soft and lightweight. There are also are endless pockets and compartments for storage! Plus, the simple design goes with any type of outfit or luggage. Keep scrolling to shop this bestselling bag from Amazon.

Get the Bagsmart Travel Duffel Bag for just $34 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

I’m a chronic over-packer — the last thing I need is a heavy bag that will weigh me down with everything else I’m carrying with me. This cushioned bag feels light as a feather — it only weighs 1.8 pounds! While other large totes are often too roomy and rigid for travel, this comfy bag can squeeze into tight crevices like the small space underneath your seat on an airplane.

Complete with two shoulder straps as well as a removable crossbody strap, this duffel really does it all. There’s an exterior slip pocket that slides over the handle of your rolling suitcase, which makes travel a breeze. This bag also comes with an exterior zippered pocket, an interior zippered pocket and zippered closure for safekeeping. You can store your water bottle in either of the two exterior pockets with built-in elastic cords. And inside, there’s a sectional divider, as well as pockets to organize your stuff. And there’s a yoga mat buckle!

Another perk? This bag is stain-resistant and easy to clean! True story: I brought this bag to New York City once and it fell into a dirty puddle in the street. While that would normally be a worst-case scenario for most materials, I simply wiped off the residue and my bag was good as new! The nylon fabric is a game-changer. If black isn’t your preference, there are eight other colors to choose from, including pretty pastels for spring and summer!

Every time I take this travel tote somewhere with me, I always get compliments! Snag this gym bag for yourself while it’s still on sale.

