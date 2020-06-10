Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Father’s Day is on the horizon (it’s on Sunday, June 21!), and now is the time to pick up something extra special for dad. If you’ve got a bourbon-lover in your life, then look no further than Duke Spirits.

With three award-winning versions available, Duke’s bourbons and rye whiskeys represent traditions and timeless quality that are rarely present today. Produced in Kentucky in small batches, following the original recipe of John “Duke” Wayne, these are sure to be a hit for any lucky recipient.

Of course, you’re likely familiar with screen legend John Wayne. Known as the Duke, he wore many hats — but was always a loving father in the process. Wayne was a true craftsman of film and he carried this devotion, patience and quest for excellence to his other favorite endeavors — which included creating his own whiskey and tequila.

His pursuit of great American whiskeys led to him being quoted that if he was going to have a drink, “It had better be a good one.” Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, remembers his father telling him about his dream to create his own one day. Duke’s offerings follow in the iconic tradition of a father passing down a recipe, which has now been brought back to life by acclaimed distillers. The father-son connection is a beautiful thing, and these top notch spirits celebrate that bond!

With summer upon Us, it’s the ideal time to head over to Duke Spirits and pick up a bottle or two so your dad can enjoy it outside in the breeze.

