We’re Obsessed With These Comfy, Affordable Lace Bralettes

Since quarantine kicked off, we’re spending an increased amount of time at home — which means that we don’t need to wear bras as often! While that’s nothing to complain about, we still need some extra support when rocking simple T-shirts and tanks.

That’s why we love bralettes — they give Us the lift we desire, free from the pesky hassle of an underwire bra. If that sounds appealing, we found an amazing bundle on Amazon that’s super affordable, and shoppers say lives up to the hype!

Get the Duufin 5 Pcs Lace Bralettes for Women for just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These bralettes come in a pack of five, and the entire bundle currently only costs $16! They have a stunning lace overlay that’s visible on the front and back, but the cups have lining that provides another layer to make sure you’re covered at all times.

This bralette set is available in five different shades — white, black, nude, burgundy and navy blue. Each option has adorable double straps that put the finishing touch on the look! They’re not adjustable, but they’re incredibly stretchy, so you will feel comfortable regardless of your cup size.

These bralettes also come in two different sizes — Small-Medium and Large-X-Large. This means a wide range of bust sizes can be accommodated, which is music to our ears. Of course, it may not be suitable for every shopper, but plenty of Us will be able to enjoy this affordable find. When you do the math, these bralettes come out to just $3 each, which feels like the undergarment steal of a lifetime.

We think these bralettes are an amazing buy, and reviewers enthusiastically agree. Not only are they outrageously comfortable, they’re made from premium material, will complement any outfit and they come with five units. Who wants to waste time undergarment shopping when you can scoop up everything you need in one fell swoop? We’ve struck bralette gold!

