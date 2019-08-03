



As much as we love our curlers and straighteners, there are downsides to hot tools. First, there’s the heat damage — no matter how much heat protectant we spritz on our locks before styling, high heat can still do quite a number on our strands. However, the thing we really don’t like is having to deal with the tangled wires that inevitably happen when we have multiple hair tools in one place. No matter how much we try, our hair styling station at home always seems to be a mess of cords, curlers and an army of brushes. Lucky for Us, we just found a tool (yes, just one) that combines several different stylers into one. Better yet, it creates styles without the damage of extreme heat!

See it: Pick up the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler before it sells out again!

The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is a serious hair styling game changer. The styler comes with two different barrels — a 1.2 inch for voluminous waves and curls and a 1.6 inch for looser styles — a firm smoothing brush for controlling frizzy hair, a soft brush to smooth fine strands, a round volumizing brush to help shape flat locks and a pre-styling dryer. Thanks to the intelligent heat control, we won’t get the extreme heat damage associated with traditional curlers and straightening irons. The tool measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, which ensures that we aren’t frying our hair while we perfect our look. Don’t worry about complicated assembly either — each attachment can be snapped on in one click and has a cool touch tip, so we won’t accidentally burn our fingers.

We’re most excited to use the multi-use styler for curls! The Dyson uses air to attract and wrap hair, so no need for gloves or clamps. It styles while it dries, so we don’t have to worry about drying our hair before reaching for the hot tools.

While it’s certainly a pricey set, it’s well worth the investment. The hair dryer alone retails for $399 and the set comes with a pre-drying styler that does the same job, plus all the other attachments! It works for multiple hair types and can create any style we please, from smooth to straight, so we don’t need to splurge on even more tools. There’s even a two-year warranty for total peace of mind!

See it: Pick up the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler before it sells out again!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!