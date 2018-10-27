Locking down the perfect blowout or dangerously voluminous curls is the ultimate goal for many of us. Unfortunately, many hair dryers can wreak havoc on our hair over time if we aren’t careful and don’t select the right one.

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner have made the $399 Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer their go-to and the reason why has a little to do with how pretty it is and a ton to do with how well it works. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin told Stylish that she used the luxury hair dryer to create the loose waves Jenner wore during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2017.

The hair dryer has three attachments and four heat settings meant to dry the hair without overdosing it with damaging heat. Based on nearly 1,000 5-star reviews online, this dryer just might be worth adding to your hair care routine. Many reviewers raved about how the luxe dryer cut styling time and how quiet the tool was.

The best thing about the dryer, however, is how lightweight it is. The motor is located in the handle of the dryer and completely redistributes the dryer’s shape and weight. No more sore arms!

Want to upgrade your hair drying routine? Snag the luxurious Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $399 on Nordstrom!

