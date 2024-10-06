Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is almost here! The sales event lasts from Oct. 8-9 and offers great savings and deals across categories like fashion, electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances and more. Moreover, it’s a great time to buy a new TV if you need a refresh or want to get started on your holiday gift shopping. Right now, you can shop for early deals on TVs ahead of the big sales event!

From brands like Sony to LG in all different sizes and compatibility capabilities, Amazon has a TV on sale that will suit all your needs. We rounded up 13 early Amazon Prime TV deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Living Room Essentials: This Insignia 32-inch class F20 series smart HD 720p Fire TV comes with an Alexa voice remote for an efficient option — was $130, now just $74!

2. Amazon Aficionados: For the Amazon Prime obsessed, you’ll love this Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-series HD smart TV — and it has an Alexa voice remote — was $140, now just $100!

3. A Stunner: We love this Toshiba 65-inch class C350 series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV because of all of its capabilities and stunning picture — was $420, now just $340!

4. Google Friendly: This Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is a smart Google TV that we’re sure you’ll love — was $1,300, now just $1,098!

5. Fired Up: This Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV offers great value for its price— was $450, now just $280!

6. It’s Compatible: We can’t get over this TCL 50-inch class S4 4K LED smart TV with Roku TV because it’s compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit— was $350, now just $300!

7. Game Day Ready: This Hisense 50-inch class U6HF series ULED 4K UHD smart Fire TV is a good price for its size and you’ll love its clear picture — was $298, now just $270!

8. Starter Energy: If you just moved into your first apartment — congrats! This TCL 40-inch class S3 1080p LED smart TV with Fire TV will make a great first TV investment — was $190, now just $170!

9. Gamer Approved: If you’re PlayStation obsessed, this Sony 75-inch class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED smart TV with Google TV comes with features that will make sure you never put down the controller — was $1,100, was $948!

10. Simple And Useful: This Roku Select series 32R2B5 32-inch HD 720p smart TV is perfect for children or those who don’t need an over-the-top option — was $160, now just $140!

11. Slim Modernity: If you like slim TVs, you’ll love this TuTu 32-inch 60Hz 720P HD LED TV slim television with Dolby Audio HDMI — was $148, now just $130!

12. AI-Obsessed: For those who love th power of AI, the AI features on this LG 65-inch OLED evo G4 series 4K smart TV will capture your heart — was $3,400, now just $3,097!

13. Powerful And Affordable: This Westinghouse Edgeless Roku TV 32-inch smart TV is powerful and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg — was $160, now just $139!