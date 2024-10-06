Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Shop With Us

The Best Early Prime Day TV Deals Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Toshiba and More

By
best early Amazon prime day TV deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is almost here! The sales event lasts from Oct. 8-9 and offers great savings and deals across categories like fashion, electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances and more. Moreover, it’s a great time to buy a new TV if you need a refresh or want to get started on your holiday gift shopping. Right now, you can shop for early deals on TVs ahead of the big sales event!

Related: Everything to Know About Amazon's Upcoming Prime Big Deal Days

From brands like Sony to LG in all different sizes and compatibility capabilities, Amazon has a TV on sale that will suit all your needs. We rounded up 13 early Amazon Prime TV deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Living Room Essentials: This Insignia 32-inch class F20 series smart HD 720p Fire TV comes with an Alexa voice remote for an efficient option — was $130, now just $74!

2. Amazon Aficionados: For the Amazon Prime obsessed, you’ll love this Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-series HD smart TV — and it has an Alexa voice remote — was $140, now just $100!

3. A Stunner: We love this Toshiba 65-inch class C350 series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV because of all of its capabilities and stunning picture — was $420, now just $340!

4. Google Friendly: This Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is a smart Google TV that we’re sure you’ll love — was $1,300, now just $1,098!

5. Fired Up: This Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV offers great value for its price— was $450, now just $280!

6. It’s Compatible: We can’t get over this TCL 50-inch class S4 4K LED smart TV with Roku TV because it’s compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit— was $350, now just $300!

7. Game Day Ready: This Hisense 50-inch class U6HF series ULED 4K UHD smart Fire TV is a good price for its size and you’ll love its clear picture — was $298, now just $270!

Related: 10 Time-Saving Amazon Kitchen Gadgets to Make Entertaining a Breeze

8. Starter Energy: If you just moved into your first apartment — congrats! This TCL 40-inch class S3 1080p LED smart TV with Fire TV will make a great first TV investment — was $190, now just $170!

9. Gamer Approved: If you’re PlayStation obsessed, this Sony 75-inch class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED smart TV with Google TV comes with features that will make sure you never put down the controller — was $1,100, was $948!

10. Simple And Useful: This Roku Select series 32R2B5 32-inch HD 720p smart TV is perfect for children or those who don’t need an over-the-top option — was $160, now just $140!

11. Slim Modernity: If you like slim TVs, you’ll love this TuTu 32-inch 60Hz 720P HD LED TV slim television with Dolby Audio HDMI — was $148, now just $130!

12. AI-Obsessed: For those who love th power of AI, the AI features on this LG 65-inch OLED evo G4 series 4K smart TV will capture your heart — was $3,400, now just $3,097!

13. Powerful And Affordable: This Westinghouse Edgeless Roku TV 32-inch smart TV is powerful and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg — was $160, now just $139!

Related: Save Up to 50% on New TVs With Prime Day's Best Entertainment Sales

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.