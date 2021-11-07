Top 5

Stories

Black Friday

Just Dropped! The Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals So Far: Fashion and More

By
best-black-friday-fashion-deals-amazon
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With shipping delays, stock shortages and the overall excitement for the holiday season, it’s a smart idea to shop early this year. But the deals! Don’t we need to wait until Black Friday if we want to save big bucks on all of our gift picks?

Nope! Plenty of retailers are releasing Black Friday prices and deals early this year, and Amazon has tons — especially in the fashion category. Keep scrolling to check out the best early Black Friday fashion deals and more we’ve seen on Amazon so far!

This Four-Piece Purse Set

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-purse-set
Amazon
See it!

Get the YTL Fashion Handbag Set (originally $57) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Three-Piece Luggage Set

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-luggage
Amazon
See it!

Get the Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Suitcase Set (originally $200) for just $185 when you click the coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cotton-Blend Cardigan

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-cardigan
Amazon
See it!

Get the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan now starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Trench Coat

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-trench-coat
Amazon
See it!

Get the Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat now starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Yoga Legging

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-yoga-legging
Amazon
See it!

Get the Amazon Essentials Studio Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Yoga Legging now starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Snakeskin Boot

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-snakeskin-booties
Amazon
See it!

Get the Kathemoi Snakeskin Chunky Stacked Mid Heel Booties (originally $56) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Adorable Slippers

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-slippers
Amazon
See it!

Get a pair of Dearfoams slippers for up to 44% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Five-Piece Bra Set

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-bras
Amazon
See it!

Get the Suekaphin Nursing Bra Five-Pack now starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Athletic Sneakers

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-sneakers
Amazon
See it!

Get the UMYOGO Running Shoes now starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pajama Set

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-pajamas
Amazon
See it!

Get the PNAEONG Pajama Set now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Three-in-One Heated Jacket

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-heated-jacket
Amazon
See it!

Get the Venustas Men’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket with Battery Pack now starting at just $127 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Moccasin Slippers

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-mocassin-slipper
Amazon
See it!

Get the FANTURE Moccasin Slip-On (originally $29) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Croc Satchel

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-croc-bag
Amazon
See it!

Get the YNIQUE Satchel (originally $39) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

New Balance Sneakers

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-new-balance-sneakers
Amazon
See it!

Get a pair of New Balance Sneakers for kids for up to 49% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Silicone Nipple Covers

best-black-friday-deals-amazon-nipple-covers
Amazon
See it!

Get the FJYQOP Silicone Nipple Covers (5 Pairs) (originally $16) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Other deals we love:

Self-Care-Gifts

42 Self-Care Gifts That Will Impress Everyone on Your Shopping List

Read article

Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!