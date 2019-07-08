5 Easy Meal Kit Services That Do the Hard Work for You





Stepping into the kitchen to prepare a meal can sometimes feel like encroaching onto enemy territory. We don’t belong there, and something dangerous might happen, but we have to commit to our mission for the greater good . . . no matter how long it takes!

If this is how cooking and meal prep feel for you, just know that help is on the way. In fact, it can be delivered right to your door with any of these amazing meal kit services! Whether we’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options, we’re going to love how easy it is to stay healthy and satisfied without wasting hours away in the kitchen!

Splendid Spoon

This plant-based, gluten-free meal service was created to keep those always on the go healthy without taking up any of their time. Once we pick a plan, we can let Splendid Spoon pick out meals for us, or we can choose from over 40 per week! Soups like Carrot Lentil Curry or Ikarian Stew and smoothies like Green Matcha or Raspberry Cacao will be delivered chilled, ready to be eaten whenever, though breakfast and lunch are recommended!

See it: Sign up for Splendid Spoon starting at just $9 per meal!

Freshly

If we’re sticking with Splendid Spoon for breakfast and lunch, we’re going to want to check out Freshly for dinner. Freshly claims that with its pre-prepared meals, we can have dinner ready in just three minutes! Now that we can do. The menu options rotate weekly, with over 30 nutritious options to choose from and no refined sugars, gluten or artificial preservatives. Just “heat, eat, and figure out what to do with all your newfound free time!” Shopping, anyone?

See it: Sign up for Freshly and get $15 off your first four orders with code PESTO!

Diet-to-Go

Diet-to-Go is all about easy, healthy eating that’s actually affordable. Chef-prepared, customizable meals are delivered weekly, with options available for those on a keto diet, those with diabetes, and vegetarians! This meal plan claims that it can help us lose 10 pounds in 30 days, and with access to a friendly health coach at no cost, how could we go wrong? Make sure to check out all of the success stories for even more motivation to get started!

See it: Sign up for Diet-to-Go and get $80 off your first four weeks!

Gobble

Put the knives, peelers and tools away, because Gobble’s chefs will do all of the dirty work for us. This meal plan claims that we can have a fresh dinner ready in just 15 minutes, and, surprise! They offer lunch now, too! Just choose how many people you’re cooking for and whatever dietary restrictions you have, and await the delivery of delicious meals like the bestselling Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Napa Cabbage Slaw! The best part? How easy clean-up will be!

See it: Sign up for Gobble starting at just $12 per meal!

Purple Carrot

Whether we’re vegan or not, we’re going to love the delicious and pre-portioned meals Purple Carrot has to offer. With easy-to-follow recipes, high-quality ingredients and special tips to make cooking even easier (and more fun!), this super flexible service is an amazing way to get healthy, all with no commitment. We’ll discover a whole new appreciation for cooking — and eating — with meals like Pesto Stuffed Peppers and extras like the Stuffed Avocados!

See it: Sign up for Purple Carrot starting at just $8 per meal!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!