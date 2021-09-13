Get the ‘Glass Skin’ Look With This Hyaluronic Peptide Plumping Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you familiar with the “glass skin” look? Are you not sure what it means? We hear you — it’s more than just having clear skin that’s free from imperfections. It’s all about your skin looking its healthiest and most radiant! The goal is to have your skin appear smooth and flawless, just like glass.

Nailing the glass skin aesthetic takes a number of crucial steps, and treating it with an awesome serum is at the top of the list. We found a $14 product that shoppers say is making all the difference — in fact, they claim to be ready to repurchase it once their bottles run out!

Get the Ebanel Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Peptides for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

While it’s important to make sure that your skin is properly cleansed and exfoliated, hydration is also essential. That’s why this Ebanel serum that’s designed to deliver intense moisture to the skin and make it look plumper, smoother and more radiant is quickly becoming a fan-favorite! The formula includes hyaluronic acid, which is a proven moisturizing agent, and 10 different peptides that reportedly help to lift and firm the skin.

This serum also includes a slew of natural oils like avocado, argan and jojoba seed oil, which band together to potentially improve skin elasticity, and therefore smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. These same natural oils may also help calm down any redness or irritation that compromises your skin tone to give it a more even look!

You can use this serum twice a day — in the morning and at night after cleansing and exfoliating. Many shoppers follow it up with their regular moisturizer, but you may want to skip the step if the serum provides enough hydration. In fact, if you have oily skin, it may be wise to limit your moisturizing regardless. At the moment, you can pick up a single bottle or a two-pack, which is an easy way to save money! Regardless, shoppers claim that this is one of the best, most affordable serums on the market — so why not try it for yourself?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.