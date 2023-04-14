This Lounge Set Is Chic Enough for Drinks, Dinner and Beyond

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes — you can wear pajamas out and about while still looking stylish! This fashion fantasy has never been more of a reality thanks to all of the coveted lounge sets which have been dropping since styles shifted as a result of the pandemic in 2020.

Though many people are back in the office, comfy and casual is still the name of the game — and this two-piece look from ECHOINE is one of the best lounge ensembles we’ve come across recently. In fact, you can style and wear it for an evening out with friends — or even a romantic date night. There’s no better time to pick it up now that the spring is in full swing!

Get the ECHOINE Women’s Casual 2 Piece Lounge Set for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

With this epic outfit, you’ll receive a button-down top and matching high-waisted flare pants. Both pieces are fairly basic, but what makes them special is the crimped effect throughout the fabric. This paired with the slight sheen of the satin material makes this set appear ultra-dressy — but it will still feel casual to wear. Honestly, you don’t even have to change into your pajamas after you come home when you’re wearing this outfit, because you’re basically already wearing them. Talk about couch potato chic!

At the moment, this dynamic two-piece duo in available in a slew of shades. Black is always a safe choice, but for the spring, we’re definitely digging the jewel tones! Bright pink, emerald green and royal blue are currently at the top of our list. Who can blame us?

Get the ECHOINE Women’s Casual 2 Piece Lounge Set for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

One reviewer received this lounge set and best summed it up, admitting they can’t tell “whether this is pajamas masquerading as clothes or clothes masquerading as pajamas.” We completely relate! Shoppers say the “material is incredibly soft” and adore how versatile this get-up is. Rock it while hanging out at home, with sneakers during the daytime and with heels once the sun sets! To say we’re obsessed is the understatement of the season.

See it: Get the ECHOINE Women’s Casual 2 Piece Lounge Set for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ECHOINE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!