This Leopard Bomber Jacket Will Get You Excited for Colder Weather

Are your fall jackets still waiting for you deep in the coat closet? It might be time to pull them out and take a look at them. Even if the weather isn’t quite cool enough near you to justify wearing one yet, you need to make sure you’re properly prepared for when the temperature actually does drop. What if your go-to outerwear from last year has lost its magic?

Maybe you won’t like an old favorite anymore, or maybe you’ll find you’d rather try a new style this year you’ve been admiring on the internet. Don’t feel bad about not wanting a piece anymore even if it’s still in good shape. You can donate it, knowing it will find its place in someone else’s arms — and you can find a replacement you love without breaking the bank. We’re here to help you out with that!

Get the ECOWISH Lightweight Zip-Up Casual Bomber Jacket starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’d like to introduce you to the bomber jacket that’s going to fill that void in your wardrobe and heart. It’s stylish, it’s perfect for the season and it’s going to add a whole new element of trendy brilliance to your outfits. Bomber jackets have a short (not cropped) military-inspired design that’s taken on a fabulous life of its own in fashion, and the lightweight feel will leave you feeling free!

This jacket has a smooth, slick fabric that’s wonderful for spring, fall and any confusing weather in between. It has a zip front, as well as banded cuffs matching the banded neckline and hem. We’re big fans of the leopard versions right now (there are multiple!), but with numerous florals and a camo also in the lineup, our favorite might change in just a few minutes…and then again a few minutes after that!

We love bomber jackets because they’re more to us than just outerwear. They’re an outfit-making layer you’ll want to wear all day long. Just think of all the ways one of these patterned jackets could transform a simple ensemble of basics!

Now, you still have a little time to prepare for the chill of fall, but it does tend to hit very suddenly, so we’d recommend picking up this jacket straight away if you’re loving it as much as we are. And remember, if you want to revamp your closet even more, whether for fall or beyond, stick with Us. We’ll be serving up ideas and links for you like it’s our job (because it is)!

