Reviewers Say This Eye Cream Hydrates and Nourishes Without Feeling Greasy

Eye creams are a separate part of our moisturizing routine, as this particular part of the face requires a different level of care. This is a super sensitive area which can display dehydration more prominently, and that’s precisely why we want to deliver as much moisture under the eyes as possible!

The problem we unfortunately often run into? Well, intensely nourishing eye creams tend to feel extra greasy. Sometimes, the sensation becomes downright uncomfortable, and we have to wait ample time for the product to soak in. Luckily, according to reviewers, that’s not the case with this eye cream from Eight Saints. Savvy shoppers claim your under-eyes will drink up the nourishment almost instantly, leaving you with a youthful appearance!

Simply put, this eye cream can tackle virtually every possible concern one would want to correct in the peeper region, including signs of aging, dark circles, under-eye bags and general dullness. It packs a major punch with eight potent ingredients, including green tea extract, aloe, protein peptides, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid, just to name a few from the pack. This is a gentle formula which has helped many reviewers observe their eye areas looking fresher, with some reporting noticeable results in as little as one week. But by far what shoppers say they love the most is just how amazing this particular product feels on the skin!

We’ve tried eye creams in the past which undoubtedly work well, but we would much rather reach for a treatment which has a consistency we actually enjoy. Reviewers also note this one is incredibly lightweight, but this trait doesn’t take away from its moisturizing capabilities. You don’t need to dole out a ton of product and it doesn’t awkwardly sit on top of your skin — it immediately melts. That’s what sets this eye cream apart from the rest, and obviously explains why we’re picking up a jar of it for ourselves ASAP!

