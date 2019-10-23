



Jeans are never going away. They’re the ultimate casual staple and just so easy to wear — at least, in theory. Jeans go with everything, of course, but they don’t necessarily always go with our body. In fact, they often seem to be doing their best to work against it. They either have an oversized waist and constricting legs (or vice versa) — or the fabric leaves our skin with red intents that last for hours even after we change into pajamas for the night!

We want to rock jeans all the time, but we want wearing them to be easy — not painful or frustrating. That goes for buying them too! That’s why we’re looking at something else. It’s not a different style entirely, so don’t worry. We’re still sticking with the jean look, but in an adjacent style that has a more agreeable fit and feel — plus a majorly fashionable appearance!

Get the Eileen Fisher Crop Hemp & Organic Cotton Pants (originally $178) for just $89 at Nordstrom!

These designer pants are half off right now, and with Nordstrom taking care of shipping costs, we’re adding them to our bag faster than a lightning strike. One shopper already said they were “worth every penny” — and that was before they were marked down!

These Eileen Fisher pants have a relaxed, straight-leg silhouette with a cropped ankle. They’re made of a hemp and organic cotton blend that one shopper described as a “soft yet substantial, breathable material” and feature a heathered mélange effect. This really helps the blue denim vibe come to life. The bonus? These pants are woven from sustainable fibers!

Additionally, they have a high-rise elastic waist that stays put but doesn’t squeeze our stomach. It’s actually super flattering, and we love how it offers us the option to tuck a top in if that’s the look we’re going for. Just below the waistband we’ll find side welt pockets too for convenience — and added cuteness!

Eileen Fisher has been creating “simple, beautiful clothes that make getting dressed easy” for decades, and these pants perfectly encapsulate that mission. Clean lines? Check. Effortless style? Check. Luxurious, high-quality materials? Check! These pants can even be worn year round since they’re so lightweight!

Make sure to check out the Eileen Fisher style guide, which can be found right under the size selection dropdown, to find the perfect fit. On the petite side? There are sizes available for you too!

We’ve been waiting a long time to nail casual style, and these pants make it so much easier than regular jeans ever could. Honestly, they’re nice enough that we could wear them to the office or for a night out! See you out there!

