Take it from Us: a little boost never hurt anybody. We’re all looking for ways to rev up our energy levels, right? Whether we’re turning to an extra shot of caffeine in the morning or a mid-afternoon sugary snack, we’re always hoping to boost our mood — and the same can be said about our skincare routines!

From sweaty summers to cold winters, our skin is desperately seeking some guidance. When we’re looking to give it the TLC it so deserves, a skin booster is just the way to go. However, many of Us don’t know where to turn to in that department — but fear not. The product that packs that extra punch our skin needs? It can be found in Elemis’ most recent release.

Grab the ELEMIS Superfood Cica Calm Booster for $32+ FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

What’s so special about skin boosters? Simple, a “booster” provides ingredients in their purest form. So when we’re looking to target a specific area or problem of concern, it’s the easiest way to do just that. However, with so many skin boosters on the market, it’s hard to know where to start. Again, just look to the ELEMIS Superfood Cica Calm Booster. This newly released product is at the top of our must-have list.

Think of this booster as the multi-vitamin our skin is in dire need of. This unique formula can be used day or night. Just a few drops gets the job done, and you’ll start to notice results incredibly quickly, according to reviewers. It’ll minimize pores, improve our skin’s texture — and it doesn’t end there either!

It utilizes ingredients such as an antioxidant-rich fermented Cica and agave. Together, the two will leave our outer complexion refreshed, soft and smooth.

Additionally, there’s fermented rice water and green tea seed oil in the formula. When combined with a balancing prebiotic, it gives our skin a hydrating and nourishing boost — which is exactly what we’re looking for.

If you’re wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype, shoppers think so! One reviewer loved how “calm” their skin felt and was also a major fan of the “light scent.” Another confirmed “a little goes a long way,” and she noticed results immediately. So, what are you waiting for? Give your skin an upgrade and let this perfect product boost your skincare routine to the next level!

