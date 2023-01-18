5 Best e.l.f. Cosmetics Beauty Products Under $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram reels, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to hear at least one influencer referring to a “dupe” (a.k.a. duplicate) — affordable alternatives to pricier pieces. These budget-friendly buys are basically bargain-hunting hacks to avoid splurging on luxury items. And we’re here for it! Especially with beauty, some of the bestsellers on the market cost more than dinner at a nice restaurant. As much as we care about skincare, we can’t afford to shell out on every popular product that promises to rejuvenate our complexion (but it sure is tempting!).

While some holy grail makeup is actually worth the investment, there are also less expensive options that accomplish the same task. One beauty brand that is setting the bar high at an extremely low price is e.l.f. Cosmetics. The internet is buzzing about these drugstore deals that deliver the same quality as premium products.

We selected five of the best e.l.f. selections under $10! Elevate your skincare routine while lowering your credit card statement with these top-rated choices below.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this gel-based primer is beloved by beauty writers and bloggers alike! Prep your skin with this makeup base that will leave your skin silky-smooth. Another popular pick is the Poreless Putty Primer with over 41,000 reviews on Amazon.

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See It!

e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick

Similar to the Ilia multi-stick that retails for $34, this multi-purpose product from e.l.f. acts as eyeshadow, blush and lipstick all in one. The gorgeous hint of color glides onto your skin for a blendable application.

$5.00 See It!

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

Especially if you have dry under-eyes, this long-lasting concealer provides full coverage without creasing! Get rid of dark circles with this lightweight product that adds a boost of hydration to your skin.

$7.00 See It!

e.l.f. Bite-Size Eyeshadows

An entire eyeshadow palette for only $3? Pinch Us — we must be dreaming! This pigmented palette is the perfect size for travel or on-the-go touch-ups. Issa Rae even wore this affordable eyeshadow for her 2021 Emmys look!

$3.00 See It!

e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara

This Allure Best of Beauty winner gives you voluminous lashes that last all day! Give your eyelashes a major life with this magical mascara.

$8.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!