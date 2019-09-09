



Now that summer’s over, so are our good hair days it seems. We guess that’s what baseball caps and beanies are for, after all, but we hate that they feel more like a necessity rather than something we actually want to wear all the time. We miss our beach waves already, but we’re not going to go plunging into freezing cold ocean water in the fall and winter to get them back!

Luckily, we won’t have to sign up for any polar plunges to get our effortlessly gorgeous hair back — all we need is a little product. We know, we know, most salt and beach sprays do nothing but make our hair stiff and flat. But this one is different, and we know it, because it’s even one of supermodel Elle Macpherson’s beauty must haves!

See it: Get the Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray starting at just $22 at Amazon! Also available at other retailers! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Macpherson once revealed all of her favorite beauty essentials to Today and we just had to skip ahead to see what she had to say about her hair. “My hair changes color depending on the season and how I’m feeling,” she noted. “We play with hair color. The style is always the same. It’s part of me. For styling I love Oribe. The beach shine spray is really great.” Now that we know Macpherson’s secret, it’s time to join all of the other shoppers who are creating their very own supermodel-level hair!

Shoppers love this spray because it helps them get a fresh-from-the-salon finish without actually having to see a hair stylist or become one themselves. It requires minimal prep — no blow-drying or teasing necessary. They say it’s the best beach wave spray they’ve ever tried, adding beautiful shine, controlling frizz like a champ and preserving their waves and curls without the crunch. So many are commenting on how all of their friends have noticed the difference in their hair, loving the natural volume and body. They also say it smells amazing, which is always and forever a plus!

See it: Get the Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray starting at just $22 at Amazon! Also available at other retailers! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This beach spray features the Oribe Signature Complex to defend and protect hair, as well as the brand’s Beach Wave Complex to create “wavy, piece-y texture and light hold.” It’s also infused with a blend of moisturizers, plant extracts and oils to actually leave hair hydrated and healthy rather than falling out by the end of the day!

To use this spray, all we need to do is shake it, spray it onto wet or dry hair, tousle it, and . . . that’s it! You’re done! Enjoy your new waves as they ebb and flow just like those of the ocean. There are two sizes available, so make sure to grab one for your purse and one for your vanity for forever fabulous hair! So long, summer. Hello to looking amazing all year long!

See it: Get the Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray starting at just $22 at Amazon! Also available at other retailers! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out other products from Oribe here and more luxury hair care available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!