



is always camera-ready! The 28-year-old consistently looks stunning, and we're always left wondering if she's ever had an off day! The short answer? Nope!

She stays ready so she never has to get ready! In a recent Coveteur interview, the brunette bombshell revealed all of her go-to products that keep her flawless day in and day out. And the one product that stood out the most to Us? It was this $17 cleanser that’s available at Amazon!

Grab the Kiehl’s Since 1985 Ultra Facial Cleanser 2.5oz for $17 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Nordstrom and Macy’s here!

For Hollywood A-listers like Ratajkowski, it’s important to maintain some structure in the midst of hectic schedules. And how does she do that? According to the actress and model, “No matter how crazy [my] day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin.” Surprisingly enough, her nighttime routine is similar to ours!

“I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating — and depending on what’s going on, I’ll use different products,” she continued. And what’s her “go-to” makeup remover? She swears by the Kiehl’s Since 1985 Ultra Facial Cleanser! Full disclosure — she knows this product was technically “made for men,” but it works wonders on her skin too!

See, this product doesn’t disappoint! It’s suitable for all skin types and gently cleanses skin without over-drying it. This is music to our ears! It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to remove any dirt, debris or excess oil we’ve acquired over the day. Best of all, it’ll remove it all in a gentle-yet-effective way. Oh, and in addition to all of that?

This pH-balanced formula taps ingredients such as avocado oil, Vitamin E, Apricot Kernel Oil and Squalane to help restore and maintain our skin’s natural balance. It’ll prevent any breakouts from occurring in the future — which sounds pretty amazing, doesn’t it? Reviewers happen to think so as well!

So many proud owners couldn’t get over how “effective” and “fast-acting” it was. A handful of shoppers were in awe over how “moisturized their skin looked and felt,” and how it seemingly worked on everyone! From “combination skin” to “oily skin,” so many people have had nothing but success. This also applied to the reviewers with “sensitive skin” too! This “gentle, non-fragrant” cleanser has the supermodel stamp of approval — and now it has ours too!

