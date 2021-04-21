We Just Spotted Emily Ratajkowski Rocking These Classic Tennis Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Classics never go out of style! Regardless of what’s trending at the moment, you can always count on certain fashion pieces to consistently look great — and that’s especially true for footwear. Think about it: You can throw on a simple, single-strap block heel or an iconic sneaker with practically any outfit, confident that it will pair perfectly.

We aren’t the only ones who feel this way — celebrities are equally infatuated with timeless shoes. One of the most fashionable stars today, Emily Ratajkowski, recently rocked a pair of classic Keds to complete her ultra-casual outfit. We immediately found a pair of Keds that are nearly identical and available on Amazon now, so if you’re looking to channel the 29-year-old beauty, we’ve got you covered.

Get the Keds Women’s Champion Canvas Sneaker for prices $50, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ratajkowski is equally known for her red carpet fashion as she is her off-duty ensembles. She was recently snapped in ultra-baggy pants, a cardigan, a trendy Prada Cleo bag and crisp Keds. When wearing a trend-heavy look, simple Keds are the ultimate option to tie it all together!

These Keds are a low-top tennis shoe with a sleek profile. They’re made from a breathable canvas material that’s ideal for the warm spring and summer months. The supermodel and new mom opted for a traditional black pair with white stitching and laces, but there are a slew of shades to choose from. The all-white pair is another fan-favorite, but if you feel like going bold, there are other options suitable to your style.

Tons of Amazon shoppers keep coming back to Keds — and we completely understand why. Some even claim that these Keds are a new-and-improved version, thanks to a cushioned insole that gives the foot more arch support. Any type of upgrade that focuses on comfort is more than welcome. Keds are obviously here to say, and Emily Ratajkowski’s acknowledgment of these staple shoes proves it!

