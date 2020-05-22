Skin Freaking Out? Try Emily Ratajkowski’s Snail Mucin Solution

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A lot of us are dealing with new, unexpected territory right now, and our skin is not having it. It’s like an angry toddler, throwing tantrum after tantrum in the form of blackheads, whiteheads, dryness and more — unable to understand that we’re not hurting it on purpose. We’re just not sure how to help it!

Maybe you had the perfect skincare routine just a few months ago and thought, “This is it. No more changes,” and are now suddenly left wondering how things could be so different. It happens, though. There are so many factors that can affect your skin, both internally and externally, and when your everyday routine is suddenly switched to a quarantine routine, you might need to change things up. Even Emily Ratajkowski had to do the same, which is what led Us to our new favorite product!

Get the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (originally $23) for just $20 with code SUMMER at Dermstore, plus free shipping! Sale ends May 27, 2020. Also available at Amazon!

“My skin freaked out at the beginning of quarantine,” Ratajkowski explained in a recent series of Instagram Story updates. Luckily, she found what worked for her, and walked fans through her new routine. She showed off this COSRX essence, and we loved to see it — since COSRX is one of the best when it comes to seriously effective yet affordable formulas. Plus, it’s on sale right now at Dermstore!

Snail mucin has blown up as an unexpectedly effective reparative ingredient over the past few years, as Korean beauty techniques and formulas have become more beloved worldwide. This anti-aging essence has consistently been a fan-favorite, earning nearly all five-star reviews at Dermstore. Shoppers say it easily earned “all-time favorite” status, making it an easy re-buy and eliminating any skincare FOMO. They “couldn’t imagine starting [their] day without this”!

Get the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (originally $23) for just $20 with code SUMMER at Dermstore, plus free shipping! Sale ends May 27, 2020. Also available at Amazon!

With the combined powers of snail secretion filtrate (no, it doesn’t look or smell gross) and panthenol, this essence may check all of your boxes. It claims to moisturize, soothe, heal, balance and brighten, all while minimizing the appearance of pores, fading scars and filling in wrinkles. Simply apply it after cleansing and toning and before any serums!

This essence is free of sulfates, parabens, oils and fragrance, and shoppers say anyone looking for “glowy and soft” skin (a.k.a. everyone) is going to love it. As one reviewer said, “Please just put it in your cart” — especially while this sale is on!

Get the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (originally $23) for just $20 with code SUMMER at Dermstore, plus free shipping! Sale ends May 27, 2020. Also available at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out more from COSRX here and other skincare treatments available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!