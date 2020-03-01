Reviewers Say This Incredible Serum Doubled Their Lash Length

Not everyone is blessed with gorgeous and long eyelashes — that’s just a fact. There’s a reason why we turn to products like mascara and get eyelash treatments such as extensions and henna to enhance their natural state. Honestly, we’re always looking for an easy way to improve their appearance!

That’s where the EssyNaturals Growth Serum steps in to save the day! It’s a product that Amazon shoppers claim has done wonders for their lashes in a mere matter of weeks. Yeah, we’re ready to give this a shot — after all, what do we have to lose?

EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Irritation Free Formula 3ml

Get the EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Irritation Free Formula 3ml (originally $29) on sale for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This eyelash serum has a non-irritating formula, so you don’t have to worry if sensitive skin is an issue. It’s gentle and safe for all skin types and is a universally friendly treatment. You can use it on both your lashes and brows to help them grow longer and stronger. The bushy eyebrow trend it totally in right now, and we love that this serum can help Us achieve that look as well!

This formula has been clinically proven to work. Those that have tested it have reported that they saw improvements in both length and thickness after just three weeks of use. After six weeks, you can expect a 55% increase in length — and EssyNaturals guarantees that this serum will deliver results!

All you have to do is apply the product using the thin applicator to the root area of your lashes or brows. You can also use it on your upper and lower lashes if you want to get a boost on all fronts. As for the reviews? They’re nothing short of spectacular. The before and after pictures that customers have shared are out of this world! They’ve noticed results after just two weeks and can’t believe how well this serum works.

It seems as though shoppers unanimously agree that they “recommend this eyelash serum 100%” to anyone looking to boost their eyelashes. If you want amazing results, then the EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum is about to be the product of your dreams!

