Introducing the Perfect Casual Sweater That Will Always Be in Style

Form-fitting sweaters are the move when we want to show off our figures — but what about those days where we’re not feeling too confident? Let’s be real: Around the holidays, we tend to cut ourselves a little more slack when it comes to indulging in our favorite foods (and skipping our gym sessions).

That’s why we look for garments that make Us feel comfortable and cute at the same time. Just because something is loose doesn’t mean it will appear to be boxy or matronly! That’s exactly why we’re obsessed with sweaters like this one from ETCYY NEW.

Get the ETCYY NEW Women’s V Neck Super Soft and Loose Fit Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Top for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



This casual knit top has such an easygoing vibe and will quickly become a fixture in any wardrobe. It’s incredibly relaxed and has a deep V-neckline that you can style to your liking. Wear it off the shoulder to one side or keep it secure in the front — it all depends on the look you’re going for.

We’re thrilled that this knit top has a high-low style along the hem, which also adds to its overall wearability. You can team it with leggings, jeans or any other type of bottoms! In fact, you can even style it as a light cover-up if you live in an area that’s not quite as chilly as the northern region of the country.

Whenever your outfit needs a little pick-me-up, turn to this sweater. While it has the cozy vibes we crave, it’s far from frumpy. It manages to cut a flattering figure even though it’s oversized. Comfort is on the menu this holiday season, and this sweater is a must-order!

