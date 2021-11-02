17 European-Style Fall Fashion Pieces — Starting at Just $23

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t everything about Europe just feel so chic? Enjoying macarons in Paris, breathing in the seaside air in Santorini, taking a gondola ride in Venice…it’s like everything out of our sweetest dreams. Even the fashion feels extremely elevated. There’s a reason why so many famous, high-fashion designers come from Europe!

Whether a trip to Europe is on your horizon and you want to fit in with the locals or you simply want to bring some of that European style to your town, check out the 17 pieces we’ve picked out below. They’ll have you feeling like an elegant fashionista this fall, for sure!

17 European-Style Fall Fashion Pieces

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffles lining the skirt’s tiers on this BTFBM dress quickly captured our attention. Even cooler is that you can leave the neckline as a V-neck or tie a knot for a high-neck look!

2. We Also Love: This velvet BerryGo dress is a bestseller for a reason. The compliments are going to be non-stop!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes, keeping it super simple is the way to go. You can’t go wrong with this long-sleeve BP. mini dress from Nordstrom!

4. Bonus: The embroidered florals on this Milumia dress are just stunning. Fall florals are officially very doable!

Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Blooming Jelly blouse can be a casual staple or a dressed-up essential. We love that it’s relaxed yet flattering!

6. We Also Love: This chiffon sleeves on this Calvin Klein blouse from Macy’s are what European style is all about to Us. Easy, breezy sophistication!

7. We Can’t Forget: A classic button-up shirt…but sheer. This Kate Kasin top has that extra edgy elegance we’re looking for!

Sweaters

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral PRETTYGARDEN sweater drew Us in with its retro-inspired print. We love that it comes in seven colors!

9. We Also Love: This embellished Romwe sweater is here to capture all of the attention in a room. Those pearlescent beads!

10. We Can’t Forget: The soft, sunset-like stripes of this WAYF cardigan from Saks Fifth Avenue make Us smile. Imagine posing for a photo wearing this and a midi skirt in front of the Eiffel Tower!

11. Bonus: We wanted to include this Splendid cardigan from Saks as well in case you were looking for something with some drapey flow. It’s like loungewear…but supremely stylish!

Skirts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: You can rest assured you’ll always look fabulous in something like this Verdusa slip skirt. So incredibly versatile!

13. We Also Love: The asymmetrical hem on this Sanctuary skirt from Zappos undoubtedly makes it stand out. The mini leopard print earns major points from Us too!

14. We Can’t Forget: How about a mini skirt? This ruched Zeagoo tulip skirt will make you feel like a million euros!

Handbags:

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Carrying around this Tory Burch micro tote will cement you as the style icon in your community. It will instantly upgrade any outfit!

16. We Also Love: This dumpling-like tote by The Drop will be an object of envy among friends and passersby. Such a unique and trendy look!

17. We Can’t Forget: This CATMICOO crossbody‘s circular shape shows that you’re not afraid to take a risk — not that you should you be. This bag is automatically cool!

