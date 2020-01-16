Oh My Shoe Sale — Everlane’s Top-Rated ’90s Flat Is 50% Off

Is the deal of the decade already here? We know it’s only just started, but we also know not to hold out for something better when we already have the best. Everlane, our favorite sustainable, transparent brand for timeless, impeccable-quality styles, has marked down one of our favorite shoe releases ever — majorly!

We fell in love with this flat when it was released only a matter of months ago, and clearly other shoppers did too since it’s already accrued over 300 glowing reviews. That’s why we basically lost our minds when we saw its new sale price — 50% off!

Get The ‘90s Flat (originally $150) starting at just $75 at Everlane before it’s too late!

It’s worth noting that while the 50%-off sale price is crazy enough on its own, the traditional retail value of these shoes is actually $330. If you look at it that way, they’re actually more like 77% off. Yeah, we we weren’t kidding around when we said deals don’t really get any better than this!

Shoppers say these flats would make an “excellent addition” to any closet, taking on the role of a “good statement piece” you can rely on. Not only are they “so very comfortable,” but “the shape, the fit and the quality are outstanding.” These flats are “so chic,” in fact, that even those who were convinced their feet just weren’t made for flats are now converts!

These ‘90s flats are handcrafted in Santa Maria a Monte, Italy and are made of 100% Italian leather. They have a square toe, leaving us with graceful ballet slipper vibes, as well as a unique ½-inch stacked circular heel. Everlane designed these shoes to have a classic feel, but with geometric angles for a modern update. The aesthetics are also totally ‘90s, hence the name, scratching that nostalgia itch we’ll have for life. These shoes seriously do it all!

The ‘90s Flat is currently available in five colors, and the sellouts are already beginning for certain sizes, so you’ll want to act fast. Black, Dusty Rose, Olive and Light Taupe all have totally smooth uppers, while Bone Crocodile has, you guess it, a trendy debossed croc print!

Wear these flats on bare feet, or try them out with a pair of sheer ankle socks for a very 2020-inspired effect. We’re also definitely picturing them with knee-high or thigh-high socks and a miniskirt. Really though, they can be worn with anything. Slacks or a pencil skirt at work? Of course. A floral mididress at a picnic? Definitely. A fancy jumpsuit at a wedding? Why not? The only thing you have to worry about is grabbing your size before it’s gone, so go, go!

