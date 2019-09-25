



The one trend that’s taking over? Reboots! They’re a complete blast from our past — TV shows and hairstyles included. Rebooting is all about upgrading the old and making it new, somehow, someway. Why? As much as we love a replica, we know that nothing beats the original — and the same applies when dealing with fashion. Quality will always trump quantity, so what’s the issue here? Retailers. Not all retailers are on the same page. Which is a shame, because what’s on the top of our shopping must-haves? Longevity.

Our vision is clear: We want to make an investment in our clothing. It’s just that, unfortunately, retailers aren’t thinking the same way. In efforts to mimic runway styles in real time, most turn to fast-fashion tactics. The problem? It’s affecting our environment in more ways that one — climate change and carbon footprints are at the forefront of discussions, leaving our wardrobes up in the air. We start to wonder, “How do we find pieces that look good, feel good and also do good environmentally, too?”

Easy. Turn to the most sustainable brand out there, Everlane. The brand prides itself on sustainability. It discloses everything from the materials it uses to its ethical factories. So when we heard it dropped a new collection? It was a complete no-brainer. The ReCashmere Collection is not only sustainable (fall’s hottest trend!) but it’s made of materials that are half the carbon print of regular cashmere and recyclable fabrics too. Ding, ding, ding! It appears we have a winner in the “look good, do good and feel good” category right here!

The Button Mockneck

Hoping to find the balance between comfortable and chic? We are, of course, and we will find it when we slip into this sweet style. This mock-neck sweater is professional and playful. It’s crafted from 100% Grade-A cashmere (half the carbon footprint!) but also features that luxurious, premium Italian yarn too. We’re swooning over the comfortable raglan sleeves and even more so over the chic quarter-button detailing. Could it get any more wearable than that? Only if it came in four different colors — oh wait, it does!

See it: Grab the ReCashmere Button Mockneck Sweater (originally $215) now only $98!

2. The Vintage Crew

Want to upgrade your classic crew? Maybe give it a little more “attitude”? Who doesn’t? We’re always looking to make some adjustments here and there, and this crewneck will get the job done. This sweater comes available in eight different colors, and all have received a major facelift from basic sweaters. There’s a wide ribbed collar, slightly longer cuffs (all of which were inspired by old-school sweaters!) and, best of all, it’s made from premium Italian yarn. Did anyone know it was possible for cashmere to get any comfier?

See it: Grab the ReCashmere Vintage Crew Sweater (originally $200) now only $95!

3. The Varsity Cardigan

Go into any attic of a grandparent’s house. The one coveted item of clothing they’re still hoarding? A cardigan. It’s the sentimental piece that lets them relive their glory days. Fortunately for Us, that signature style received a major upgrade! We can overlook those closet essentials and add a new must-have into ours in the process. How? With this perfect piece. All four available colors are bold and beautiful, and the button-up front detailing? Outstanding! Not only does it give Us major ’90s-vibes (which are popular as ever!), but it adds an element of versatility into it. We can throw it over any T-shirt or cami, or wear alone as a top too. Does it get any cooler, chicer or cleaner than this? Not a chance.

See it: Grab the ReCashmere Varsity Cardigan (originally $240) now only $120!

Not your style? Check out the entire ReCashmere collection and additional women’s clothing also available at Everlane here!

