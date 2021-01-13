Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been searching for a sign that it’s time to refresh your wardrobe, Everlane has got you covered! Their sale section is fully stocked with a bevy of bestselling pieces, and we’ve rounded up our favorites in order to make your shopping experience a little bit smoother.

Seriously, these markdowns are not to be missed: You can score up to 60% off top-rated styles right now. Everlane is a one-stop-shop for essentials, and the brand is known for using high-quality materials that are built to last. Upgrading your closet has never been easier — or more affordable!

This Cozy Turtleneck Dress

Cashmere everything, please! We want to wrap ourselves up in this dress immediately — not only is it made from the luxurious knit, its price is beyond affordable compared to other retailers.

Get The Cashmere Turtleneck Dress (originally $180) on sale for just $126, available from Everlane!

This Fabulously Flattering Blouse

This is an ultra-lightweight blouse that you can wear loose or tucked into a pair of jeans or pants. Its billowy style is extremely flattering, and there are plenty of ways to wear it year-round.

Get The Ruched Air Blouse (originally $55) on sale for just $22, available from Everlane!

This Fuzzy T-Shirt Sweater

How adorable is this sweater? We adore the fuzzy fabric, and the short-sleeve style is totally giving Us ’90s vibes.

Get The Alpaca Sweater Tee (originally $75) on sale for just $49, available from Everlane!

These Cropped Flare Jeans

These jeans effortlessly blend the skinny and flare-leg trends into one. Plus, the cropped cut and unfinished hem gives these jeans a vintage feel.

Get The Kick Crop Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $39, available from Everlane!

These Wide-Leg Jeans

These jeans make a bold statement. Not only is the wide-leg cut always flattering, the exaggerated silhouette instantly makes you look like an in-the-know fashionista!

Get The Super-Soft Wide-Leg Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $47, available from Everlane!

These Simple Skinny Pants

These pants are incredibly comfortable and stretchy, just like a pair of cotton stretch leggings! But unlike their comfy counterpart, these sleek slacks can be dressed up for any occasion.

Get The Side-Zip Stretch Cotton Pant (originally $50) on sale for just $25, available from Everlane!

These Wool Ankle Booties

Your feet will feel warm and toasty in these must-have booties! They’re made from a wool-bend material that’s ideal for the wintertime.

Get The Glove Boot (originally $125) on sale for just $87, available from Everlane!

These Trendy Knit Mules

These mules are also made from a durable knit, which makes them supremely comfortable. It may be too cold to wear them at the moment, but this classic shoe will never go out of style!

Get The Glove Mule in ReKnit (originally $98) on sale for just $49, available from Everlane!

