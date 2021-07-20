Everlane’s Epic Summer Sale Is Here: 7 Picks Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we heard about Everlane’s Summer Sale, it felt like we had stumbled upon a miracle. We swear we could hear angels singing. We could also definitely hear the sound of ourselves excitedly ripping open packages in our near future. Now that is our favorite sound.

This incredible sale has deals on regularly-priced items, as well as additional markdowns on existing sale items. You’ll find savings up to 60% off. There are even plenty of picks under $25! The catch? Some pieces are already selling out, and they won’t be restocked during the event — or possibly even ever. So what are we waiting for? Let’s look at some of the very best fashion finds in this sale:

1. This Sleek Bodysuit

We felt like we were floating when we saw the sale price of this chic bodysuit. Its wide neckline can be pulled on or off the shoulders, and the organic cotton fabric is nice and soft. It’s double-layered too!

Get The Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit (originally $40) for just $24 at Everlane for a limited time!

2. This Trendy Tiered Dress

We can’t resist a good tiered dress right now, so how could we ever resist a fabulous one like this? It’s under $50 right now, so we recommend grabbing your size fast!

Get The Weekend Tiered Dress (originally $60) for just $48 at Everlane for a limited time!

3. This Linen Top

If you’re looking for some new summer closet staples, you won’t want to miss the markdown on this breathable linen top. With functional buttons and adjustable straps, it’s a mega-elevated version of most other tank tops and camis!

Get The Linen Picnic Top (originally $50) for just $42 at Everlane for a limited time!

4. These Eco-Friendly Leggings

These leggings aren’t only flattering and sweat-wicking, but they’re made with 58% recycled nylon, making them a great pick if you’ve been looking more into the sustainable side of style!

Get The Perform Legging (originally $58) for just $34 at Everlane for a limited time!

5. These Elastic-Waist Jeans

These jeans aren’t called “Easy” for show — they earn the title with their elastic waistband, relaxed leg and amazingly soft organic cotton!

Get The Easy Jean (originally $60) for just $42 at Everlane for a limited time!

6. These Statement-Making Shorts

Our days of wearing ultra-uncomfortable, stiff denim shorts are over thanks to chic pieces like these paper bag shorts. They’re long but in an undeniably fashionable way with their stripes, silhouette and obviously that waistband!

Get The Paperbag Short (originally $55) for just $44 at Everlane for a limited time!

7. These Leather Sandals

Flip flops will always come in handy, but you’ll need some elevated footwear for your warm weather wardrobe too. These slip-on leather sandals are such a sophisticated pick with their low stacked heel and extreme versatility!

Get The City Sandal (originally $88) for just $61 at Everlane for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of The Summer Sale at Everlane here!

