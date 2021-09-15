These Flats Are the Season’s Hottest Shoe — And They’re Bound to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we’re discussing brands that have mastered the clean, sleek and minimalist aesthetic, Everlane immediately comes to mind! All of their pieces have a sophisticated flair — especially their shoes.

Every season, Everlane drops a slew of new styles to shop, and one of their latest is bound to sell out before fall officially starts. We have the scoop on these amazing flats and what makes them so special, and we have to let you in on the action!

Fashion fact: These shoes are truly something special. Their simplicity may be what we appreciate the most about them — they’re crafted from 100% pure Italian leather that’s smooth and will fit your feet like a glove. The top of the shoe extends slightly higher and covers the foot, which makes them more unique than a typical pair of ballet flats. There’s a tiny heel in the back, which makes them suitable for all-day wear! Plus, there’s a helpful tab in the back which allows them to be put on and removed easily. Seriously, they’re a dream!

On first glance, you might think that these shoes appear a little narrow — but they’re built that way for a reason. If they feel tight when you slip them on, don’t stress — over time, the leather on these shoes will mold to the shape of your foot. A completely customized fit is in your future! You just have to wear them a few times for that to happen — tons of shoppers promise that it’s worth the extra effort!

These flats come in a variety of different colors, ranging from standard neutral browns to brighter hues. There are two limited-edition shades — bright lime green and dark blue — which are perfect for all the bold fashionistas out there!

These shoes have amassed thousands of fans in a short time, and certain sizes are already selling out. It’s rare to find footwear that can be paired with any outfit. You can throw them on with jeans, dresses, skirts, cigarette pants and more. You can wear them to work, out to dinner or a quick coffee run. You’ll want to rock them on repeat all season long, which is why now is the time to invest in the best!

