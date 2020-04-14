Get Your Skin Into Spring Mode With This Under-$50 Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Is your skin still stuck in winter mode? We should be past all of this, shouldn’t we? The flaking, irritation, dullness and paleness should have been left back in February where they belong. The truth is though, even though the weather is warming up a bit, we’ve still been mostly inside with the artificial heat and lack of sunlight!

It’s okay if your skin needs a little bit of a push to make that long-awaited seasonal transformation. There are just so many factors that can affect the way your skin looks and feels — it’s nearly impossible to keep things totally under your control. There is one thing, however, that we can do to set our skin up for success, and that would be introducing it to a hyaluronic acid serum!

Get the Evolve Organic Beauty Hyaluronic Serum 200 for just $46 at Credo Beauty!

Now, not every hyaluronic acid product is the same, but we’re confident in recommending this bestseller to everybody. Each bottle contains 200mg of the moisturizing ingredient to plump and hydrate your skin to the max! Shoppers say it’s “next level.” Like, to the point that it even “cleared up [their] skin in a day.” They say it’s “the best HA serum [they] have used,” especially after trying “$300 bottles of overpriced serums with underwhelming results.” That explains why it’s “so worth the price bump” from their drugstore alternatives!

This pure, clear serum is made for all skin types, and may be especially beneficial for those whose skin is normal to dry. While the hyaluronic acid hydrates to extreme levels, organic pomegranate extract may soften and support skin to leave it refreshed. Shoppers say it “glides smoothly over the skin”and “absorbs instantly,” leaving no tacky or greasy feeling behind, which is what we like to hear!

As with everything from Evolve Beauty, this serum is “lovingly handmade in small batches” in England to ensure its freshness. It’s gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free too. It does have an organic rosewater fragrance, but it’s naturally-derived. Credo believes in every shopper’s right to know all of the details about fragrances in products, and we appreciate that endlessly. This one, specifically, will have you feeling like you’re lounging in lush English gardens on a sunny spring day!

If you’re ready to finally bring some of that dewy radiance back to your complexion, this serum is absolutely our pick for you. Your glow-up is going to be so mind-blowing, everyone’s going to want to know exactly how you did it — even over Zoom!

