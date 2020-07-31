Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bringing new life into the world is nothing short of a miracle, but let’s be honest here: Pregnancy can be a little scary and intimidating, especially if it’s your first time. So many wonderful things are happening inside of your body, but it’s a big task to handle, and you might not feel properly prepared when the time comes. So how can you change that?

You can take a prenatal vitamin — and that goes for when you’re trying to get pregnant and during your pregnancy! This EVVOBODY MAMA prenatal vitamin was created to nourish both you and your future baby (or babies) using gentle, high-quality ingredients that were both hand-selected and lab-tested. Sound like a plan? Read on — and don’t forget to consult your doctor!

All of the ingredients in this prenatal are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic and sustainably sourced. They are also free of fillers, binders, artificial add-ons, wheat and soy. Each ingredient was picked with intention for maximum efficacy, chosen because they were “as close to your natural cells at possible,” meaning they may absorb better and faster!

Want to learn about how some of the star ingredients in this USA-made prenatal can help nurture you and your little one(s)? It would be our pleasure. First you have DHA, which may support a baby’s brain and eye development while reducing the risk of other conditions, as well as lowering the possibility of a premature birth. This is accompanied by folic acid, a gentle, stomach-friendly type of iron that may assist with the maternal blood supply. Other essentials include chelated zinc, added for immune system support, and vitamins such as D3 and liposomal C, claiming to support the growth of bones and teeth, help metabolize folate and iron faster and even reduce the risk of preeclampsia!

Each container of this prenatal supplement contains 60 capsules. You take two per serving, so this will provide you with about a month’s supply. But pregnancy is usually nine months long, and the conception period varies greatly, right? Are you supposed to fill up an entire closet with these containers when you’re trying to make room for your new baby? Of course not — that’s why LifeToGo makes things easier with a subscription option, so you always have a new container exactly when you need it. Simply cancel when your doctor recommends making the switch to postnatal. And hey, when you subscribe, you actually save 10%!

Feeling more equipped now? We hope so! We wish all future parents out there a happy, healthy pregnancy, and we hope this prenatal can help make it happen!

