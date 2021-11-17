This Sweater Dress Is Softer Than Your Favorite Pair of Plush Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodycon dresses aren’t for all of Us. Many shoppers steer clear of the form-fitting fit, while others feel the tightness is uncomfortable — and we get it. But here’s the thing: All of those opinions can change when a different material is used to create the bodycon style!

When a bodycon dress is comprised of a knit sweater-like texture, it’s a complete game-changer. In the fall, they serve as some of our favorite garments to wear — and the newest addition to our closet is definitely going to be this dazzling little number from EXLURA!

Get the EXLURA Women’s Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress for prices starting at $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Everything about this dress is a winner, down to the tiny details you may miss at first glance. Immediately upon peeping this piece, it’s clear that it’s absolutely gorgeous! We adore the way the loose balloon-style sleeves and fitted bodycon bodice perfectly balance each other out, and the mock neck detail is also a chic touch.

This dress is on the shorter side, so if it’s especially cold where you live, teaming it with tights may be wise. What makes this dress a total must-have is the knit fabric! It’s slightly fuzzy, incredibly soft and beyond cozy. When you wear this dress, you’ll fell like you’re wearing a lounge set instead of a sophisticated frock!

This dress is currently available in four great shades: Black, light tan, dusty blue and a soft moss green. It’s a fantastic selection, and all of the options are strong! At the moment, our top pick would be the black hue, as it’s the most versatile. Think of how many styling opportunities there are! Amazon shoppers claim that this is one of their favorite sweater dress purchases to date, so we’re already planning on coming back to scoop up another color!

