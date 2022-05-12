Say Hello to Summer With the FabFitFun Summer Box

Fun in the sun! The weather is heating up, and summer is right around the corner. Bring on beach days, barbecues and barefoot bashes! In order to properly prep for the upcoming season, we need to restock on beauty essentials and step up our storage game (can you tell we’ve been binging The Home Edit on Netflix lately?).

Introducing the FabFitFun Summer Box! Featuring six to eight fabulous and fun products of your choosing, this curated gift box is perfect for all your warm-weather needs. And wait, it gets even better! New customers will receive a free gift valued at $100 when you sign up for a seasonal FabFitFun membership with our Us coupon code FFF4US! Score. You’re already saving on luxury goodies with this exclusive summer box, but this deal is an additional perk.

Take a look at what’s inside with some of the sunny essentials from the Summer Box collection below — all of these popular products are seriously speaking to Us!

OUAI Scalp and Body Scrub

Summersault Neoprene Beach Tote

Tula Skincare Sunscreen

IGK Legendary Dream Hair Shampoo & Conditioner

Lasting Smiles Sea Salt and Citrus Soy Candle

Fenty Beauty Mascara

Draper James Woven Seagrass Tray

